REVEALED: The best public transport discounts for tourists in Austria

The Einfach Raus Ticket

If you’re exploring Austria in a group, you can benefit from a hefty discount with the Einfach Raus ("just out") Ticket.

The ticket, sold by the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) offers groups of two to five people unlimited travel for a day on local trains throughout Austria. It can also be upgraded to an Einfach Raus Radticket if you want to take bicycles along for the ride.

The ticket price starts at €36 for two people for a day and the more people you travel with, the cheaper it gets. For a five-person ticket, the cost is just €48 per day.

Be aware that the Einfach Raus Ticket isn't valid on fast long-distance trains, but most countryside sightseeing in Austria requires travelling on local trains anyway.

You can find full details on the ÖBB website.

EasyCityPass or QueerCityPass Vienna

If you're visiting Vienna for up to a week, there are a couple of great discount travel options you should be aware of.

Both the EasyCityPass and the QueerCityPass offer unlimited rides on all public transportation within Vienna's Kernzone or central zone, except for special express bus lines.

You can choose whether to buy a ticket for 24, 48, or 72 hours or a whole week, for between €15.90 and €30.90.

Both tickets also allow you to take a child under 15 or a dog along for free and offer discounts on cultural attractions throughout the city.

With the QueerCityPass you also benefit from worthwhile discounts for queer bars, clubs, cultural events, and sightseeing hotspots in Vienna.

2Plus Tickets in Tyrol

The western state of Tyrol has a couple of really worthwhile ticket offers for families.

Those wanting to explore the city of Innsbruck can get a 24h-Ticket Innsbruck 2Plus ticket, which allows two adults and up to 3 children under 15 to travel on public transport for a whole day for just €9.

The city of Innsbruck, the capital of Tirol. Photo: Miguel Ángel Sanz/Unsplash

For families wanting to explore the wider Tyrol region, there is also the Tagesticket Tirol 2Plus, which is valid for unlimited journies within the entire region for just €35.40. However, the offer excludes long-distance trains (e.g. InterCity, EuroCity and Railjet).

Note that you don't have to be travelling with children to benefit from the tickets, you can also buy the tickets if you are just two adults, or if you are one adult with four children.

Freizeit Ticket Salzburg

With the new Freizeit Ticket Salzburg - launched on July 1st, you can explore the baroque city as a couple or as a family for a whole day for just €19.

The Freizeit Ticket is valid on all means of public transport throughout the city - except long-distance ÖBB trains - for a maximum of 2 adults and 4 children under 15.

The Salzburg Leisure Ticket is valid as a day ticket, on the date of validity until 3 am the following day.