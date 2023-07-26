Is it worth buying the yearly vignette for 2023 in Austria?

Advertisement

When embarking on a road trip through Austria, you need to make sure that you comply with the country's toll-payment rules, namely, by having a vignette sticker attached to your windscreen.

The vignette grants access to Austria's highways, expressways, and designated roads. All vehicles, including motorcycles and cars weighing up to 3.5 tons, are required to pay the mandatory fee.

Vignettes are available in different durations, ranging from 10 days to two months and even a full year, at a cost of €9,90, €29 and €96.40 respectively. But as we approach the end of the year, many drivers may be asking themselves: is it still worth purchasing the yearly vignette for 2023 after August 1st?

The German motorist association ADAC has a straightforward answer: No.

"For drivers and vehicles up to 3.5 tons who plan to travel regularly to Austria until the end of the year, buying an annual vignette is no longer cost-effective starting from August," the automobile club announced on its website.

The yearly sticker is valid only for the calendar year, rather than 12 months after the purchase date and the next yearly ticket will go on sale from December 1st. So with just four months left until the release of the 2024 annual vignette, it no longer makes sense to invest in the 2023 yearly sticker from August.

Instead, ADAC advises car owners to consider alternative options to carry them through to December 1st.

For example, if you still need to drive on toll roads until the end of the year, you can buy two two-month vignettes for €29 to carry you up until the end of November, at a total cost of €58 and thereby saving €38.40 by avoiding purchasing a new yearly ticket.