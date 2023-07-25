Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austrian woman makes serious accusations against Rammstein frontman

Allegations against the frontman of the German band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, continue to surface, with an Austrian woman now accusing him of sexual abuse. As reported by ORF.at, the incidents allegedly occurred during the "Rammstein Stadium Tour" that has been ongoing since 2019. The precise date of the alleged abuse is not mentioned in the report.

According to the anonymous Austrian woman, she was invited to a "pre-party" of one of the band's concerts, where Till Lindemann personally asked her to his hotel room. There, she claims he forced her face down onto the bed, lifted her skirt, and struck her so forcefully that visible handprints were left on her buttocks. Despite her verbal refusals, the alleged victim said the abuse persisted.

She provided ORF with her statements under oath, but she has not filed a formal complaint and currently has no intention of doing so.

Another woman who was present took photos with her mobile phone showing the aftermath of the alleged abuse, including the handprints and injuries on the woman's buttocks. Digital forensic experts examined these photos to determine their authenticity, and the result indicated that the photos are "very probably unaltered original photos."

Till Lindemann has been facing allegations of sexual assault since May of this year. The Berlin public prosecutor's office also investigates him on initial suspicion of sexual offences and narcotics distribution.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday, where 100,000 fans and demonstrators are expected. Recently, accusations against the band's keyboard player, Christian Lorenz, also came to light.

READ ALSO: What happens when a foreign national gets arrested in Austria?

EXPLAINED: Why people have stopped buying property in Austria

A perfect storm has been brewing in the Austrian property market - and it's making people think twice about buying a house. So why is demand for property collapsing and what effect is this having on prices?

Advertisement

Austria is considering expanding the use of electronic ankle bracelets

The Austrian Ministry of Justice is considering expanding the use of electronic ankle bracelets. Ankle bracelets can be used for a maximum of 12 months, but the government is considering increasing this to 24 months in "clearly defined cases."

This move aims to reduce prison overcrowding and provide an alternative to imprisonment.

According to a spokesperson for Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens), the draft law is being finalised, but no specific timeline has been given. The idea to expand the use of ankle bracelets is not new. In 2019, the then ÖVP Minister of Justice Josef Moser had already proposed such an extension to relieve prison overcrowding. However, political changes at that time led to no progress on the matter.

Minister of Justice Zadić has expressed her support for extending house arrest with ankle bracelets, as it aligns with her goal of reducing the number of prisoners. The current situation shows a continuous rise in the prison population, with 7.3 percent more inmates in 2022 compared to the previous year, resulting in 669 additional individuals behind bars.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is cannabis legal in Austria?

Advertisement

Escaped kangaroo caught by police

A kangaroo that had been on the loose in the district of Hollabrunn has been caught. The animal had been sighted several times but always disappeared again quickly. Police officers finally found it in a field near the B35.

The kangaroo was sedated and taken to a farm for veterinary care. The animal's owner was not initially known but has since been identified as a man from the district of Tulln.

The first sightings of the kangaroo were reported to the police on Sunday morning. The animal was seen on the roadway of the L1254 in the Ronthal area of the municipality of Hohenwarth-Mühlbach.

Later that day, a woman from the same town reported that a kangaroo had been in her garden. However, her dog chased it away, and the animal ran back into the forest. During a search of the area, the kangaroo was finally found in a thistle field.

The kangaroo is now back with its owner, who has been warned about the dangers of keeping such an exotic animal.

READ ALSO: Five Austrian destinations you can reach by train to escape the heat

Advertisement

More than 100 Austrians flown out of Rhodes

Despite intensive fire-fighting efforts, fires continue to rage in many regions of Greece - including Rhodes. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 100 Austrians have been evacuated from the acute fire areas on the holiday island so far.

READ ALSO: How new ‘climate islands’ could help keep people cool in Austria

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].