Austria to be hit by severe thunderstorms as heatwave subsides

The week got off to a scorching start with temperatures of up to 36C and sunshine on Monday - especially in the east of the country.

But the summery scenes were rapidly replaced by another round of dramatic thunderstorms with rapid gusts of wind, heavy rainfall and lightning passing from the mountains to the north and east.

Extreme weather events have been causing chaos in Austria in recent days, with emergency service teams called out to assist in several regions and transport users facing disruption.

In Tyrol, last week brought 160km-per-hour gusts of wind and heavy rain that ripped roofs off buildings and caused local black-outs and flooded streets.

More severe storms

Stormy and changeable weather looks set to be the pattern throughout this week too, as cold air and a low-pressure zone sweeps into Austria from Germany and the North Sea.

Tuesday will start with thunderstorms in the northern Alps, gradually moving south throughout the morning and in some regions leading to lengthy showers throughout the day.

In the southern regions in particular, sunny spells will dissipate in the early afternoon to make way for severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will range between 18 and 26C.

Sunshine will return to the south on Wednesday, with residents of East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia in particular enjoying bright blue skies and only a minimal chance of showers.

However, temperatures are set to drop below the seasonal average, with highs of just 16 to 24C in most regions.

In the north and east from the Kitzbühel Alps to Mariazellerland, fierce gusts of wind, overcast skies and showers are expected.

Things are set to look a lot calmer on Thursday, though a few clouds will move through in the north and east and a few raindrops will fall in the morning and early afternoon - especially in the northern Alps and from the Mühlviertel to the Weinviertel.

From Vorarlberg to Carinthia, however, the dazzling sunshine will return after some remaining clouds and early morning fog have dissipated. The wind will ease and turn more to the southwest and the mercury will sneak back up to between 19 and 27C.

On Friday, the mercury could once again rise as high as 30C in time for the weekend, but the weather is still likely to be changeable.

Most regions of the country will enjoy pretty much constant sunshine, though the north and east - and especially the main ridges of the Alps - will have to contend with cloudy skies and afternoon thunderstorms.

Otherwise, there will be moderate breezes and balmy temperatures of between 23 and 30C in most places, though the mountainous areas could drop as low as 16C.