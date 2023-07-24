E-car charging stations in Vienna to change pricing system 'by 2024'

Advertisement

By the end of the year, Wien Energie wants to implement the new payment model that will charge based on the actual amount of energy used as opposed to the number of minutes spent charging.

"Yes, we are working intensively on a customer-oriented solution and would like to offer such a tariff model before the end of this year," a spokesperson for the company confirmed on Radio Wien.

This could lead to savings for e-car owners in Austria's capital - particularly in winter and when the car battery is low.

Previously, the operator of some 2,000 e-car charging stations in Vienna had rejected calls for a switch in model, citing an "uncertain legal framework".

According to the ÖAMTC (Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle, and Touring Club), a significant decrease in charging performance occurs when the battery reaches around 80 percent capacity.

Additionally, charging takes longer at lower temperatures, especially in winter, meaning that charging by minute can lead to higher costs.

The ÖAMTC has called for swift transition to tariffs based on the actual energy used.

However, movement only came after Austria's Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying introduced a new regulatory framework for e-charging stations in the country.

This was passed on May 17th, with a new set of standards for the pricing and functionality of e-charging stations coming into force in June.

With around 2,000 charging stations in operation throughout Vienna, Wien Energie is by far the largest operator of e-car charging ports in the city.

Around 1,000 of these can be found at roadside locations, while a further 1,000 are in semi-public areas such as carparks and parking garages.

E-car ownership has become increasingly popular in Vienna in recent years. At present, around 20 percent of all new car registrations in the city are e-cars.

