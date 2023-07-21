Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Delivery services remain popular despite inflation

Delivery services are still very popular in Vienna, but the rising prices impact customer behaviour. A survey by Lieferando found that 42 percent of respondents are now more price-conscious, and 12 percent only order food when special offers exist. This is also reflected in the most popular dishes, with half of the top 10 being economy options.

In addition to price, other changes in ordering habits have also been observed. Delivery services report that people are increasingly ordering filling or easy dishes to portion and reheat. The Lieferando survey found that most respondents save some of their orders for later.

The data from Lieferando also show that women are more affected by the rising prices than men. Only 25 percent of women's ordering habits have remained the same, while this is the case for 32 percent of men. The customer's age also seems to play a role, with only 20 percent of people aged 18-24 not changing their ordering behaviour, compared to 33 percent of those aged 55-65.

The main reasons for ordering food delivery are the lack of desire to cook and clean up, a craving for something specific, and wanting to relax after a stressful day.

Hospitals in Vienna struggle with heat

As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, hospitals in Vienna are struggling to keep their facilities cool. This is especially problematic for patients with cardiovascular diseases and other medical conditions that can be exacerbated by heat.

In some hospitals, such as the Donaustadt Clinic, entire patient wings are not air-conditioned. This can lead to dangerously high temperatures, especially in the summer. For example, one examination room in the emergency outpatient department has no windows and no air conditioning, which can lead to temperatures of up to 30C, according to an ORF report.

The Floridsdorf Clinic is a newer hospital, but it also has problems with its cooling system, which is not able to cool the air down enough to make a significant difference in temperature.

Senior physician Michael Görlitzer, who is also an ÖVP councillor, works there. He mentioned a cooling system that has never worked properly: "We sometimes have room temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees, and that is, of course, very stressful for seriously ill patients. This is also evident in his everyday life", said the vascular surgeon.

The Vienna Health Association said it is working to improve the cooling systems in its hospitals. However, this is a complex and expensive process, they stated.

Burgenland offers high salaries to attract hospital doctors

Burgenland is offering high salaries to attract hospital doctors, and the measure seems to be working. The province has already filled 35 of its 80 vacancies this year, and it expects to fill at least three-quarters of all vacancies by the end of the year.

The starting salary for hospital doctors in Burgenland is €10,000 gross per month, which is the highest in Austria. The province also offers other attractive benefits, such as flexible working hours and childcare subsidies.

Other federal provinces are also following suit and raising salaries for hospital doctors. However, Burgenland is hoping to attract doctors with more than just money. The province also focuses on developing new medical specialities, which it hopes will appeal to young doctors.

"We are well on the way to eliminating the shortage of doctors in the hospitals," said Stephan Kriwanek, medical director of Gesundheit Burgenland. "We are offering attractive salaries and a good working environment and developing new medical specialities."

Salzburg Festival getting ready for climate protests

The Salzburg Festival is preparing for possible actions by climate change activists at the event. The police are equipped with various spatulas and solvents to intervene if necessary, according to an ORF report.

Climate activists from the so-called "Last Generation" have been glueing themselves to roads, runways, and museum exhibits in recent months.

Police spokesman Hans Wolfgruber said the police have specially trained staff to deal with climate activists who glue themselves to surfaces. "These colleagues are trained in dealing with the relevant substances, but also in taking the necessary protective measures," Wolfgruber said.

The Salzburg Festival has also said that it understands the concerns of climate activists but that it does not condone their actions. "We respect the right to protest, but we also have a responsibility to ensure that the Festival can take place without disruption," a spokesperson said.

Summer weather with showers and thunderstorms

The summery weather will remain with us at the weekend, but the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will increase considerably, according to the forecast. Temperatures will drop slightly in the coming days and, in combination with rain, will at least offer some respite for heat-loving people.

The first showers and thunderstorms will form over the Alpine peaks and further south and southeast in the morning on Friday. The day will start sunny in the north and east. In the course of the day, however, the tendency for showers and thunderstorms will increase significantly.

The wind will be light to moderate from the southeast to the west. The temperature will be between 12C and 19C in the morning and between 20C and 28C during the day. The warmest part of the day is in the eastern lowlands.

The weekend starts on Saturday with muggy air and a high chance of showers and thunderstorms. The first thundery showers will start in the morning over the Alpine peaks and generally south and southwest of them. In the afternoon, widespread showers and individual thunderstorms are to be expected.

The wind is forecast to be light to moderate from the southeast to the west. In the morning, between 11C and 19C, and during the day, between 19C and 29C. It is the hottest in the east of Austria.

On Sunday, the weather is most stable. The sun will often shine, and it will usually remain dry. During the day, spring clouds will form, growing into short showers or isolated thunderstorm cells in the central and southern mountain regions. The wind will be mostly light. The early morning temperatures will range between 11C and 18C, and the daily highs will be between 26C and 32C.

