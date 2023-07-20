Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Proceedings against Braunau police officers after Nazi tattoo case

Austrian police officers are under investigation for their handling of an incident in which a man was seen displaying Nazi tattoos at an open-air swimming pool in Braunau.

The incident was reported by a Bavarian police officer who was at the pool with his family. The officer saw the man's tattoos, which included an SS skull and the words "Blood and Honour," and informed his Austrian colleagues.

The Austrian officers responded to the report but did not enter the pool to confront the man. Instead, they told the witness to tell the pool attendant to remove the man from the premises. The pool attendant did not take any action, and the police officers eventually left.

The Bavarian police officer has filed a complaint against the Austrian officers, and the Austrian police are now investigating the case.

The city of Braunau has also called for a quick investigation into the incident. "It is the task of the federal police to explain how and why the operation was carried out," said Wolfgang Grabner-Sittenthaler, deputy mayor of the SPÖ.

In Austria, anyone who wears unconstitutional tattoos with motifs from the National Socialist era is directly liable to prosecution if they are displayed in public. This includes several Nazi symbols but not the "Blood and Honour" inscription. The display of such symbols is punishable in Germany but not in Austria.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The seaside destinations you can reach without a car or plane from Austria

For those craving a dip in the sea this summer, there are plenty of options to reach the coast from Austria by train, bus, ferry or even bicycle.

Head of Schönbrunn zoo applied for permission for a special shotgun

Vienna Zoo Director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck has applied for a permit to carry heavy weapons to stop escaped animals in an emergency, according to a Heute report. The police initially rejected the application, but Hering-Hagenbeck is appealing the decision.

The zoo director argued that the police are not always quick enough to respond to emergencies at the zoo and may not have the necessary zoological knowledge to deal with dangerous animals. He also said that permitted weapons and those of the emergency services are too weak to stop large animals such as elephants.

"The safety of the visitors, but also the animals, is the highest priority and greatest responsibility of Schönbrunn Zoo, and thus also mine," Hering-Hagenbeck said in a statement. "This includes, above all being able to intervene appropriately with large, dangerous animals when people are in danger."

The administrative court will rule on Hering-Hagenbeck's appeal in due course.

Increased dissatisfaction about working time

According to a study by the Chamber of Labour of Upper Austria, the share of employees who want to work fewer hours has increased significantly since 2000. Contrary to popular belief, the desire for fewer working hours for the same pay is not more pronounced among younger workers than in other age groups.

Currently, 28 percent of all workers want to work fewer hours than they are currently contracted to work. Among full-time workers, the figure is 32 percent. At the same time, almost one-third of part-time workers would increase their weekly working hours.

On average, employees' actual weekly working time is 1.7 hours more than what is agreed in their employment contracts. The difference between agreed and real working time is particularly large for public administration, transport and communications, and construction employees. The health and social services sector is the sector with the lowest weekly working hours (due to part-time work).

The study also found that the desire for reduced working hours is more pronounced among women than men. This is likely because women are more likely to be responsible for childcare and other domestic tasks.

The study's findings suggest a growing demand for flexible working arrangements in Austria. This is likely to be due to a number of factors, including the increasing cost of living, the desire for more work-life balance, and the changing nature of work.

Teacher's unions warn of staff shortages

The Austrian Teachers' Union has warned that the upcoming school year may not be able to offer all classes due to a shortage of teachers. The union's top representative, Paul Kimberger, said that the statement by Education Minister Martin Polaschek that all classes could be offered currently sounds "illusory."

"From today's perspective, we do not expect to be able to fill classes in September," Kimberger said in an interview with the APA.

The union's calculations show that the peak of the teacher shortage is not expected until 2027 due to demographic developments. However, Kimberger warned that the compulsory school system is already producing more absences due to the extreme burden on teaching staff.

The union is calling on the government to take immediate action to address the teacher shortage. This includes increasing the number of teacher training places, improving working conditions for teachers, and offering financial incentives to attract more people to the profession.

The union also warned that the teacher shortage is having a negative impact on the quality of education in Austria. "We are already seeing that the shortage of teachers is leading to larger class sizes and less individual attention for students," Kimberger said.

