How Vienna residents can get the new €200 housing bonus

Advertisement

On Monday, July 17th, the city of Vienna launched its new housing bonus scheme, which will help residents struggling to get by amidst high inflation by awarding them a €200 subsidy.

Austria currently has one of the highest inflation rates in the Eurozone, so the Austrian capital has allocated €140 million to support eligible households.

READ ALSO: Inflation in Austria: The products that are finally getting cheaper

To be eligible for the Housing Bonus 2023, households must have their main residence in Vienna and meet the income criteria.

Single-person households with a gross income of up to €40,000 from the previous year, and multi-person households with a combined gross income of up to €100,000 from the previous year, are eligible to apply. Only the incomes of individuals aged 18 and above are taken into account.

According to the city, there are nearly 700,000 eligible households, which make up around two-thirds of all households in Vienna.

The application process is entirely online, and all households in Vienna will receive a letter containing information about the Housing Bonus 2023 and an individual password to access the application portal.

The application period extends until September 30th and the €200 payment will be made a few days after the submission of the application either through a bank transfer or by postal order.

Advertisement

It's important to note that there is no automatic payment for the Housing Bonus 2023, unlike the Vienna Energy Bonus 23. Therefore, all eligible households must submit a new application, even if they have previously received other bonuses.

What does not count as annual gross income?

There are some benefits that won't be counted in the annual gross income calculation for the Housing Bonus 2023. These include study grants, Viennese minimum income support, Viennese basic care and housing support, AlVG and AMSG benefits such as unemployment benefits, emergency aid and retraining benefits.