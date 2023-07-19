Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Supply in the real estate market increases, prices hardly change

The Austrian real estate market has been one of the hottest in Europe for years, with prices rising steadily. However, the market has shown signs of a slowdown in recent months, with prices stagnating and even declining in some cases.

Several factors have contributed to this slowdown. Rising interest rates have made it more expensive to borrow money, which has put downward pressure on prices. The war in Ukraine has also made people less confident about the future, leading to some people putting their plans to buy a home on hold. Concerns about inflation are also a factor, as the cost of living is rising, making it more difficult for people to afford a home.

The Economic Research Institute (Wifo) has analysed data from the advertising portal immobilienscout24.at from June 2018 to the beginning of July 2023. The survey found that significantly more condominiums and houses are being offered for sale. This suggests an increasing supply of homes on the market, which could put downward pressure on prices.

The National Bank of Austria (OeNB) has also said that real estate prices in Austria are overvalued. This means that prices are too high compared to the underlying value of the properties. If prices were to fall to their fair value, this could significantly decline the Austrian real estate market.

60 percent more illegal apprehensions at Styrian borders

Border controls in Styria have resulted in more apprehensions this year than in the previous year, according to broadcaster ORF. Since May, 60% more illegal entrants have been stopped during controls, and the number of apprehended smugglers has also increased.

Fritz Grundnig, spokesman for the Styrian police directorate, said the police have already apprehended 20 traffickers at the Styrian borders this year. "In the entire previous year, 2022, there were only 14 arrests in the entire territory of Styria."

The police also reported an increase in the number of illegal immigrants apprehended since May, with 52 in July alone. Grundnig said that the border controls also bring success in other areas: "In the first half of 2023 alone, we were able to detect more than 40 forged or falsified documents. Narcotic drugs were detected 55 times when entering Austria - reason enough to maintain the controls here at the federal border." Two vehicles reported stolen were also seized, as well as other stolen goods.

The police said that they react to the current traffic volume during controls in order to disrupt the entry traffic as little as possible. "Yes, there are certain weekends where a corresponding return journey is to be expected. We are very flexible here, which means we open several entry lanes. We then limit the controls to individual vehicles that are highly suspicious. So, of course, we try to keep the backlog, the obstructions there at the border, as low as possible," said Grundnig.

The Bregenz Festival begins today

The 77th Bregenz Festival will open today with a performance of Verdi's opera drama "Ernani" in the Festspielhaus. The festival, which runs until August 20, is expected to attract almost 215,000 visitors.

The opening night will be directed by Lotte de Beer, who wants to bring a story about the "imperfect being called man" to the stage. "There is a glaring contradiction inherent in every character: they all talk about honour, love, happiness and friendship, but what they do is take revenge and spill blood, murder and suicide. A lot of blood is spilt," says de Beer.

The opening of the Bregenz Festival will be broadcast live on ORF 2 and 3sat from 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

More than 200 wild animals were illegally killed in Austria

A nature conservation organisation Birdlife and WWF Austria report found that more than 200 wild birds and 16 strictly protected mammals were illegally killed between 2016 and 2022. The animals were either shot, poisoned, or caught in traps.

The report's authors, Matthias Schmidt, a bird of prey expert at Birdlife Austria, and Christina Wolf-Petre, a species conservation expert at WWF Austria, warn that illegal persecution is a significant problem for domestic species conservation. "It can threaten the populations of rare species in particular," they say.

The report's authors also assume that many unreported cases are high, as many animals are not even discovered. This is shown, for example, by the wolf found by walkers in the Danube near Tulln last week. The animal had been shot and simply thrown into the Danube.

Despite the many cases of killed wild animals, there are hardly any criminal consequences, criticise WWF and Birdlife. "To date, we are only aware of 13 convictions in connection with wildlife crime," says Wolf-Petre. The NGOs, therefore, call for stricter punishment of wildlife crime in order to deter perpetrators more strongly.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].