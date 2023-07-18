Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria's population is growing and becoming more diverse

The results of the 2021 census published by Statistics Austria on Monday show that Austria's population is growing, ageing, and becoming more diverse.

The population increased by 6.7 percent from 2011 to 2021, from 8.4 million to almost 9 million. The population's average age was 43.2 years in 2021, and the proportion of over 65-year-olds rose to nearly one-fifth. The ratio of those under 15 also decreased, from 15.4 percent to 14.4 percent.

The number of persons living in Austria with a non-Austrian place of birth increased to 1,829,824 in 2021, corresponding to a share of 20.4 percent. This means that one in five people in Austria was born outside of the country.

The share of foreign-born persons in the working-age population (15-64 years old) was just under a quarter. This is a significant increase from 2001, when the share was only 14.4 percent.

The census also shows that the average household size is continuously decreasing. In 2021, more than two-thirds of all private households comprised only one or two persons. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing number of single-person homes and the declining birth rate.

According to the survey, educational attainment is increasing in Austria. In 2021, almost two-thirds of the population had completed an upper secondary or tertiary education. This is a significant increase from 2001 when only half of the population had completed an upper secondary education.

READ ALSO: Why do foreigners find Austria such a difficult country to settle in?

Bildungskarenz: What to know about Austria's paid leave for further education

The vast majority of employees in Austria have the opportunity to take up to a year's paid leave out of every four for improving their qualifications. But how do you go about it - and how much can you get paid? Here's the lowdown.

Advertisement

Heavy storms hit Carinthia

Heavy storms raged through Carinthia on Monday evening, causing widespread damage. The fire brigades were called out to dozens of incidents, and the storm knocked down trees and even tore the roof off a church tower.

In the district of Völkermarkt, the storm was particularly severe. Ten people were injured at a campsite on Lake Gösselsdorf, and many roofs were damaged. Fallen trees also blocked road connections.

Up to 2,500 households were temporarily without power, but the number had decreased to around 1,000 by 9 p.m.

In Bleiburg, there were storm peaks of up to 100 km/h, and golf ball-sized hailstones fell.

The situation was still unclear on Monday evening, and a crisis team met in Völkermarkt to assess the damage and coordinate the response.

READ ALSO: Which regions in Austria have the best (and worst) weather?

Advertisement

Austrian banks' profits soar as interest rates rise

European banks have seen their profits soar due to rising interest rates. The average operating profit in the retail banking business increased by 18% in the previous year, according to a report by the consulting firm PwC.

Austria's financial institutions were even more successful, with their profits increasing by 28%. This is likely due to the fact that Austrian banks have widened their interest margins more than their European counterparts. This means they have raised lending rates more sharply than deposit rates, boosting their profits.

Oliver Picek, chief economist of the trade union-affiliated Momentum Institute, says that the jump in profits by more than a quarter in Austria is "definitely" due to the widening of interest margins. "You can see in the bank balance sheets that net interest income has increased significantly," he says.

The rising interest rate environment is good news for banks but could be bad news for consumers. As lending rates rise, it will become more expensive to borrow money. This could put a strain on household budgets and could slow economic growth.

READ ALSO: What is the best way to invest your money in Austria?

Advertisement

The City of Vienna imposes barbecue ban

Due to the drought, there is currently an increased risk of forest fires in Vienna. The city is therefore issuing a barbecue ban for all public barbecue areas as of Tuesday. Smoking, handling open fires and lights, as well as any kind of fire lighting in the forest, are also prohibited.

The ban is in effect until further notice and will only be lifted again when there are sustained rain showers. The ordinance prohibits open fires in the forest and the area of influence of the woods. This means barbecue fires but also cigarette smoking - which is currently banned in and near the forest. Barbecuing in private gardens outside the danger zone of the forest is permitted.

Those who violate the forest fire ordinance must expect fines. "Up to €7,300 in fines can be incurred per offence," warned Forest and Climate Director Andreas Januskovecz. But that could go up in the case of a forest fire, he said. "If a causer can be identified there, then they will have to pay the entire forest fire fine. That can easily amount to several hundred thousand euros."

READ ALSO: Barbecues, nudity and smoking: What am I allowed to do on my balcony in Austria?

Advertisement

Police investigating Nazi tattoo incident at a Braunau swimming pool

A guest at an open-air swimming pool in Braunau, Upper Austria, is under investigation for allegedly displaying the Nazi slogan "Blood and Honour" as a tattoo, Austrian media reported.

The incident was reported to the police by a woman who saw the tattoo. The provincial police directorate has confirmed that an investigation is underway and that they are working with the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism. Appointments have been made with the witnesses for questioning, and charges will be filed with the competent public prosecutor's office once the investigation is complete.

The police have not released any details about the suspect but said they are "looking for a man in his 40s." The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].