Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Expert opinion criticises naturalisation law

A new expert opinion commissioned by the Office for Human Rights of the City of Vienna has concluded that the Austrian Citizenship Act may be partially unconstitutional. The expert opinion found that the current law does not sufficiently consider children's rights.

Specifically, the expert opinion found that the law's provisions on the acquisition of citizenship by children are problematic in three respects. First, the law excludes children from obtaining citizenship if their parents earn too little. Second, the law includes juvenile offences in the definition of "good character," which could be interpreted too strictly. Third, the law disadvantages children born out of wedlock in automatically acquiring citizenship if only the father is Austrian.

The expert opinion's findings could lead to calls for reform of the Austrian Citizenship Act. One option would be for the Viennese provincial government to take the law to the Constitutional Court and apply for repeal. The Constitutional Court would then have to determine whether the law is unconstitutional.

The city government, via Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), has criticised the current law, as The Local reported. They have demanded changes to the law but are cautious for the time being. The office of the responsible city councillor, Wiederkehr, said on Thursday that they wanted to examine and analyse the expert opinion more closely.

The Office for Human Rights' findings could significantly impact children in Austria. If the law is found to be unconstitutional, it could mean more children would be eligible to acquire Austrian citizenship. This would allow them to vote, work, and live in Austria permanently - without the need for a visa or Anmeldebescheiningung.

It is important to note that the expert opinion is just one opinion. The Constitutional Court will make the final decision on whether the Austrian Citizenship Act is unconstitutional. However, the findings suggest that the law may need to be reformed to better protect children's rights.

Summertime in Austria is synonymous with outdoor activities, not only in parks and lakes, but people spend a fair amount of time at home on balconies and terraces.

From sunbathing to barbecues to late-night drinks, balconies are where many Austrians go to enjoy the warmer weather and escape the heat of their apartments. But what are the rules around what you can and can't do on your balcony?

New amendment to tighten Nazi Prohibition Act

A draft law to tighten the Austrian National Socialist Prohibition Act was presented in June, and its review period ends on July 19th, 2023. The proposal has been met with mixed reactions.

One of the most controversial aspects of the draft law is the possibility of "diversion" for adults. Diversion is a process whereby an offender can avoid a criminal conviction if they agree to certain conditions, such as paying a fine or completing community service. Critics of the proposal argue that it would allow people who have committed severe offences to avoid the full consequences of their actions.

However, supporters of the proposal said it would allow the authorities to focus their resources on more serious cases.

The draft law also proposes to make it easier to take action against people who wear yellow stars or other Nazi symbols. Additionally, the amendment proposes to make it easier for the authorities to confiscate Nazi memorabilia. Currently, objects can only be seized after criminal proceedings.

The Supreme Court and the responsible offices of the Viennese and Salzburg provincial governments have supported the draft law.

According to Statistics Austria, the number of convictions under the Prohibition Act has increased significantly in recent years. While there were 40 convictions in 2010, the number rose to 67 in 2015 and 128 in 2020. In 2021, there were 207 convictions, then 215 in 2022.

The Austrian Parliament will make the final decision on whether to adopt the draft law.

Two men fall to their deaths from balcony in Linz

On July 7th, 2022, two Polish nationals fell to their deaths from a balcony in Linz, Austria. The men, who were aged 32 and 46, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at a residential building on the second floor of the 4th district of Linz. According to police, the men were arguing when the balcony railing collapsed. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and both men fell from the balcony.

The cause of the balcony railing's collapse is still under investigation. However, police believe the barrier may have been weakened by the weight of the two men fighting.

Heat weekend with up to 37C

High pressure will bring hot and sunny weather to Austria this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 37C. The experts at Geosphere Austria predict that the heatwave will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.

On Friday, mostly sunny and dry weather will prevail in the eastern Alps. There may be some thin veil clouds in high layers, but these are unlikely to cause significant disruption. Local cumulus clouds may form over the Alpine peaks, but these will also be harmless. In the south, there is a slight chance of short rain showers.

The wind will be light to moderate and will gradually shift from the southeast to the southwest during the day. The morning temperature will reach 10 to 19C, and the daytime high will be 25 to 32C.

Austria's Innsbruck cracks down on illegal Airbnb offers

Innsbruck this Wednesday has extended the contract for IT support for its Airbnb Taskforce, which combs short-term rental websites looking for illegal offers in the busy Tyrolean capital, Austrian media has reported.

The authorities use algorithms to assign suspicious offers to corresponding addresses, according to ORF.

The city of Innsbruck has received about 300 data sets from the IT company since the start of cooperation between the two parties. In 23 cases, the municipal department for the building and housing register conducted further investigations. The remaining suspicious cases were forwarded to other municipal offices for prosecution of possible violations of the law. Around 20 previously illegal Airbnb rentals have now been completely stopped in Innsbruck.

