Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Nehammer rules out coalition with FPÖ under Kickl

In an interview with the Austrian news program "ZiB 2" on Wednesday evening, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer ruled out any coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) as long as Herbert Kickl is the party leader.

Nehammer's statement came in response to a question from presenter Armin Wolf, who asked whether the ÖVP would be willing to form a coalition with the FPÖ after the next parliamentary elections. Nehammer responded by saying that he would "not rule out any coalition in principle" but that he would "not form a coalition with the FPÖ as long as Herbert Kickl is party leader."

Nehammer's statement clearly references Kickl's controversial past as Interior Minister, during which he was accused of stoking anti-immigrant sentiment and undermining the rule of law. Nehammer has said that he believes Kickl is a "security risk" and that he could not trust him to lead a government.

Kickl has responded to Nehammer's statement by calling it "an attack on democracy." He has said he is "ready to talk" to the ÖVP about forming a coalition but will not step down as party leader.

The best open-air cinemas in Austria to visit this summer

Austria is a country of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and when the summer months arrive, it becomes alive with some fantastic events (many of them for free) taking place outdoors.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy open-air cinema experiences - and there are many in the Alpine country. Whether a local or a tourist, watching a movie under the stars is a great way to spend warm summer evenings in Austria.

From historic castles to city rooftops, there are plenty of unique venues. Here are some of the best open-air cinemas in Austria to add to your summer bucket list.

Violent storms and thunderstorms moved over the whole of Austria

Several federal provinces in Austria experienced heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. The storms brought heavy rain, gale-force winds reaching 130 km/h, and hail.



In Carinthia alone, authorities reported 150 fire brigade operations at night, with Klagenfurt responding to 60 incidents. As of Thursday morning, approximately 12,000 households were still without electricity. Fallen trees blocked roads, while cars, buildings, and power lines sustained damage.

Multiple railway lines were disrupted, including the Südbahn line between Klagenfurt and Arnoldstein and the line between Villach and Rosenbach. The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) set up rail replacement services to mitigate the impact.

Burgenland also faced severe storms late on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in heavy rainfall and hail. Oberpullendorf, Unterpullendorf, Stoob, and Neutal were among the affected areas, according to Austrian media.

Upper Austria experienced a series of thunderstorms around 6 p.m., accompanied by strong gusts of wind, heavy rain, and localised hail, according to OÖN. Hörsching Airport recorded wind gusts of up to 109 kilometres per hour. Fire brigades responded to approximately 40 incidents within two hours due to storm damage and flooding. The southern part of the province was particularly affected.

In Salzburg, ÖBB implemented a rail replacement service between Bischofshofen and Radstadt on Wednesday evening to accommodate long-distance and local traffic disruptions caused by the storm.

Styria also witnessed storms and several fire brigade operations during the evening. Approximately 400 households in the Schladming and Ramsau area were left without electricity due to the storm, as reported by the Kleine Zeitung. Twelve transformer stations were affected.

The agricultural sector also suffered damage, with the Austrian Hail Insurance estimating losses exceeding €2.5 million. Tyrol and Upper Austria were particularly impacted, with rapeseed, cereals, soybeans, and maise across 1,400 hectares being destroyed. The weather briefly eased on Wednesday before new thunderstorms hit Salzburg, followed by Upper Austria and Mittelburgenland.

Thursday is expected to remain prone to showers and thunderstorms, especially along the main ridge of the Alps and in the southern parts of the country. However, according to forecasts, some regions may see the sun reappear throughout the day.

Google AI "Bard" is online in Austria

Google's AI "Bard" is now available in 40 languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and many more. Bard can answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or strange.

Bard is not a chatbot, as Google has clarified in several interviews. Instead, it is an artificial intelligence meant to be an extension of the broad Google portfolio, first and foremost Google Search. Developed and marketed as a reaction to the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Bard was previously only available in English-speaking countries. Since Thursday, it has also been possible to try out what such an AI can be used for in Austria.

In addition to the language expansion, Google is also introducing several new features for Bard. These include generating different creative text formats, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc. Bard can now access and process information from the real world through Google Search.

AMS expects fewer unemployed and fewer subsidies in 2024

The Public Employment Service (AMS) is preparing for less public funding in 2024. This is because special programs such as the "Aktion Sprungbrett" for the long-term unemployed are ending, and fewer unemployed are expected.

The subsidy budget for active labour market policy is expected to decrease to €1.1 billion in 2024 from €1.3 billion in 2023. This was the starting point for negotiations in August with the responsible ministries, and it is also reflected in the AMS's longer-term budget plan and the federal budget forecast.

AMS Austria Director Petra Draxl also referred to the new, "very ambitious" labour market policy targets set by ÖVP Labor Minister Martin Kocher. These targets include reducing the number of long-term unemployed by 50 percent by 2025.

Draxl said that the AMS is confident that it can achieve these targets, even with less funding. However, she acknowledged that it would be a challenge.

"We will have to be very efficient and innovative in using resources," she said. "But I am confident that we can do it."

Cycling booms in Vienna

The number of cyclists in Vienna has reached a new record high in the first half of 2023. A total of 5.62 million cycling contacts were counted at the city's cycling counting stations, more than ever before.

The new figures also exceed the record in the same period of the previous year by 49,000. This is even more impressive considering that it rained five days more in Vienna this year than in the same period last year. The month with the most cycling was June, with 1.58 million counts. May was the second busiest month, with 1.36 million counts.

The most bicycle contacts have been registered so far this year in Operngasse, followed by Praterstern and Argentinierstraße.

"This development is gratifying," said Lina Mosshammer from VCÖ, the Austrian Cyclists' Club. "Those who use the bicycle as a means of transport are mobile in a climate-friendly and cost-effective way and thus also get a regular portion of healthy exercise."

Mosshammer also called for more space for cycling in Vienna. "The experience of the past years would show that July and August are also very cycling-heavy months, while car traffic in the city decreases in summer," she said. "Motor vehicle traffic requires less space in the summer months, both for driving and parking. Space that can be temporarily used for cycling where possible. This will increase safety for cycling in the districts."

