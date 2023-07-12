Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Storms hit Austria overnight

During the night of Wednesday, a storm front accompanied by heavy rain and strong gusts of wind caused several operations for the fire brigade in Tyrol. Approximately 300 alarms were raised, with about 100 in the Schwaz district and 50 in the provincial capital of Innsbruck. Most of the incidents involved fallen trees and branches. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, according to initial information.

Upper Austria also experienced storm damage. The storm also affected the power grid, leading to continuous operations for the emergency teams of the state-owned grid operator Tinetz. Around 14,000 grid customers and over 300 transformer stations in 22 municipalities were affected at its peak. By Wednesday morning, the number of affected customers had decreased to about 550.

In Vorarlberg, hurricane-like gusts led to over 50 fire brigade operations. With wind peaks exceeding 90 km/h, numerous trees were uprooted, and roads were affected. No water-related incidents were reported, and initial information suggests no injuries or significant damages occurred.

Meanwhile, a storm front affected 15 fire brigades in the Amstetten district of Lower Austria. Objects, trees, and branches had to be cleared from the roads. In Neuhofen an der Ybbs, a motorcyclist was injured by a fallen tree and was transported to the Amstetten regional hospital. Vehicles were also damaged in Haag.

In Salzburg, storm damage mainly occurred in the provincial capital, Flachgau, and Tennengau. Approximately 800 firefighters from 35 fire brigades responded to 300 incidents, as the local fire brigade command reported. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The strong gusts of wind mainly caused tree uprooting and branch tearing.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a summer of heatwaves and storms?

How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer

The number of heat days in Austria - with temperatures soaring above 30C - is rising, and many homes in the Alpine country are not designed for such hot summer weather. Instead, they were made to keep the heat inside during the long and cold winter months.

Additionally, air conditioning systems are still not very common in apartments, and many house owners are still averse to the idea of installing an ac system. So, how can you keep your apartment or house cool in Austria this summer as temperatures rise?

Here are a few tips.

Advertisement

Hailstorm now moving over Austria

On Wednesday, a thunderstorm system accompanied by hail is forecasted to sweep across Austria, prompting increased thunderstorm warnings in several federal provinces.

The cold front associated with the low-pressure system named "Ronson" will gradually move over the Alpine region, bringing the risk of thunderstorms with significant severe weather potential, particularly in the south and southeast. The main hazards expected are strong gusts of wind and large hail. The regions with the highest extreme weather risk are Lower Carinthia to Southern Burgenland.

The cold front will completely pass through the country by Thursday. Starting from Friday, high-pressure weather will prevail, accompanied by increasing heat. However, towards the end of the week, thunderstorms may be returning with another approaching cold front.

In the morning, thundery showers are expected in the Waldviertel and Weinviertel regions and in the west of Austria. The rest of the country will experience dry and sunny conditions. During the day, showers and thunderstorms will gradually spread from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, while the eastern and southern regions will continue to enjoy sunny weather. However, by the evening, there is an increasing likelihood of thunderstorms developing in these areas as well. Along the northern side of the Alps, a brisk westerly wind will blow, and temperatures will range between 24C and 35C from west to east.

READ ALSO: How to protect yourself during storm season in Austria

Advertisement

Traffic jams expected in Vienna this weekend

The upcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Vienna is expected to attract a large number of fans to the city on Friday. As a result, traffic jams are anticipated on the routes leading to the Ernst Happel Stadium. It is highly recommended to consider using public transportation to avoid any inconvenience.

On Friday, July 14th, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and their special guests, Iggy Pop and King Princess, will ignite their fans with an electrifying concert at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Given the expected congestion and potential delays in the vicinity of the Happel Stadium, it is advisable to anticipate longer waiting times when travelling on the Südosttangente (A23) before the Handelskai exit, as well as on Handelskai itself, Meiereistrasse, Ausstellungsstrasse, Engerthstrasse, Trabrennstrasse, and Vorgartenstrasse, according to the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ARBÖ).

Visitors are strongly encouraged to utilise Vienna's efficient public transport system to ensure a hassle-free journey to the concert. The U2 underground line and the 77A bus stop near the Ernst Happel Stadium provide convenient access.

Additionally, Park+Ride garages along the U1, U2, U3, U4, and U6 underground lines offer convenient options for travelling to the concert via public transportation.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Advertisement

Chancellor Nehammer considers FPÖ leader Kickl a 'security risk'

Chancellor Karl Nehammer made a firm statement on Tuesday, strongly criticising far-right FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and labelling him as a "security risk for the country" during a press conference. Nehammer's statement was prompted by Kickl's opposition to Austria's participation in the European Sky Shield missile defence system, which the Chancellor deemed crucial for national security and not a challenge to Austria's neutrality.

The centre-right leader expressed his determination to prevent Kickl from becoming Federal Chancellor, stating that he could not envision the FPÖ leader assuming such a position. Nehammer also considered Kickl a "liability" in potential government negotiations, saying that the FPÖ may have to distance itself from Kickl to take on governmental responsibilities. The Chancellor emphasised that "the person alone is not the party." When asked about the possibility of forming a coalition with the FPÖ, Nehammer did not find it conceivable.

During the press conference at the Chancellor's Office, Nehammer redirected the conversation towards "one party and the one person" who had fallen victim to Russian propaganda without delving further into the matter. "I consider Herbert Kickl a security risk for the country," asserted Nehammer. The Chancellor criticised Kickl's argument against Sky Shield as incomprehensible logic. Nehammer hinted that for the FPÖ to assume government responsibility, they would need to part ways with Kickl.

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].