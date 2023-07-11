Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Household incomes shrink due to inflation

A survey conducted by the comparison portal durchblicker reveals that household incomes in Austria are struggling to keep pace with inflation.

Three-quarters of households reported that their income has either decreased or that their income increases were insufficient to offset the additional expenses caused by inflation in the first half of the year. The survey, which involved 1,200 households in May and June, highlights many families' financial challenges.

Nearly six out of ten households feel a significant increase in their financial burden. According to the survey, 58 percent stated that their fixed costs had risen significantly since the beginning of the year. As a result, 34 percent are dipping into their savings to cover their living expenses, while 17 percent are overdrawing their bank accounts or taking out loans to cope with the added costs.

Advertisement

"Due to high inflation, Austrian households continue to be pessimistic about the further development of their personal financial situation," Martin Spona of durchblicker said in a statement. However, the pessimism is no longer as pronounced as recently. "The sharp rise in rents and food costs is worrying more and more households. Regarding energy and fuel costs, their situation has eased somewhat."

While only 34 percent of households expressed optimism about the future in the survey conducted nine months ago, that number has now increased to 40 percent. Nevertheless, six out of ten households still have worries. Nearly two-thirds of households believe there is significant room for optimising their fixed costs.

In terms of savings, Spona recommends that households carefully review their current electricity and gas provider to assess how much they are currently paying. He emphasised that the price differences between providers can be substantial, presenting potential savings opportunities.

READ ALSO: Cost of living: When will prices in Austria go down?

Eight lakes that are worth visiting in Austria this summer

Austria may be a landlocked country, but that doesn't mean it lacks incredible swimming options and crystal-clear waters.

The Alpine Republic hosts beautiful lakes with inviting blue and green hues, options for families, massive bodies of water near Vienna and even places where you can take your four-legged friend for a swim.

With summer becoming hotter every year, a swim in an Austrian lake seems like the perfect way to try and cool down.

So, here are eight options that are definitely worth visiting in Austria this summer.

Advertisement

Demand rises for 'district cooling'

The increasing frequency of hot days in Austria is driving up the demand for air conditioning systems. Sales of 'district cooling' or 'distance cooling' (Fernkälte) have surged nearly eightfold since 2009, and this trend is expected to continue this year.

District cooling operates by transporting cold water through an insulated pipe network, which cools the room temperature by absorbing heat on-site. The water then returns to the central cooling system to be re-cooled before circulating again. District cooling systems offer lower CO2 emissions than conventional decentralised air conditioning units. According to a Vienna.at report, a district cooling plant consumes approximately 70 percent less primary energy while producing around 50 percent fewer CO2 emissions for the same cooling capacity.

In 2021, approximately 188-gigawatt hours (GWh) of district cooling were sold, representing a six percent increase compared to the previous year. This significant growth reflects a nearly eightfold rise in district cooling sales since 2009 when sales stood at around 25 GWh. The Association of Gas and Heat Supply Companies announced these figures on Monday, further anticipating continued expansion in district cooling sales for the current year.

The expansion of the district cooling network has been a critical factor contributing to this growth. In 2022, the network expanded by 13.5 percent, reaching 36 kilometres by the year's end.

Vienna leads district cooling sales, accounting for approximately 79 percent of the network. Prominent buildings supplied with district cooling include the University of Vienna, the National Bank, the Vienna General Hospital, the Parliament, the City Hall, the Museum of Applied Arts, and the Austria Campus, as well as numerous hotels and hundreds of newly constructed apartments. Vienna's district cooling capacity is expected to double by 2030 nearly. Other cities such as Linz, St. Pölten, and Graz also have district cooling plants, with Klagenfurt set to join them in 2024.

As Europe experiences the impacts of the climate crisis, temperatures have risen significantly. According to the annual report from the European Earth observation program Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the average temperature in 2021 was approximately 2.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This escalating heat underscores the growing need for cooling systems.

Experts predict that in the future, Europe will require as much cooling energy in the summer as it currently does for heating in the winter.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Advertisement

Children found locked in hot cars

Monday afternoon in Upper Austria was a stark reminder of how quickly the current heatwave can become life-threatening. Two incidents in Asten (Linz-Land district) and Marchtrenk (Wels-Land district) involved small children trapped in hot cars. One of the incidents resulted in a 14-month-old boy needing hospitalisation.

In Asten, a 33-year-old mother had already secured her son in the car parked at a shopping centre when it unexpectedly locked itself. To make matters worse, the car key was also inside the locked car. An ÖAMTC employee eventually opened the vehicle and successfully rescued the child. The boy was then transported to a hospital in Linz, with the fire brigade and police also involved in the incident.

Similarly, in Marchtrenk, the car locked itself after a mother placed her eleven-month-old baby inside. Again, the key was trapped inside the vehicle. In this case, there was a spare key for the car, which was stored in the apartment nearby. The fire brigade retrieved the second car key from the apartment in this situation.

In the meantime, a compassionate firefighter entertained the child and comforted them with a stuffed animal named "Trauma Bear Konrad," dressed as a firefighter. Eventually, the child was safely removed from the car, unharmed.

READ ALSO: Austria set for new heatwave as school summer holidays begin

Advertisement

46-year-old man dies in bathing accident in Zwettl district

On Sunday afternoon, a tragic incident occurred at a bathing pond in Schwarzenau (Zwettl district), resulting in the drowning of a 46-year-old man.

The Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate confirmed this unfortunate event in an evening press release. The man, hailing from the district of Zwettl, submerged unexpectedly and was only retrieved from the water after approximately thirty minutes. Despite resuscitation efforts by bystanders and the arrival of an emergency doctor, the man could not be revived, as stated by the police.

At present, the exact cause of this bathing accident remains unclear.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].