Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Start of the holidays with a heatwave

After a relatively unstable weather week, Austria is set to experience its second heatwave of the year starting on Friday, coinciding with the second phase of the school holidays. The heatwave is expected to last about a week, with maximum temperatures reaching around 35C to 36C, according to the ORF weather department.

While around 500,000 children and young people in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland have already begun their holidays last week, approximately 660,000 pupils in the other federal provinces will start their break now.

On Friday afternoon, temperatures in some areas of Austria will rise to 31C, such as in the Weinviertel, Inn Valley, and Rhine Valley. As temperatures remain above 30C for three consecutive days, it meets the heatwave definition, marking the second one this year.

The heat is expected to intensify over the weekend and into the following week, potentially reaching temperatures up to 36C on Monday. Along with the heat, humidity levels will also rise, creating an oppressively humid atmosphere. Ample sunshine is also anticipated. This year's hottest day in Austria was recorded on June 22nd, with 36.2C at the Geosphere Austria weather station in Bad Goisern.

As the new week begins, the air will become more muggy and unstable, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms in the mountains on Monday. Due to the humid air, Tuesday brings the potential for heavy thunderstorms in the evening. Current weather maps indicate that the intense thunderstorms in the middle of the coming week may end the great heat, spreading across large parts of Austria. Thunderstorms are expected during this period.

Following this, the weather is forecasted to remain warm and summery but not as hot as during the heatwave.

Cost of living: When will prices in Austria go down?

It’s no secret that the economic situation for most of Europe has been rocky for the past few years, with inflation becoming a particularly persistent problem in Austria.

But how long is this expected to last? And could it soon be a good time to make some big purchases, like investing in property?

We take a closer look at the economic situation in Austria and short-term predictions to find out more.

Man recovered dead from New Danube

On Thursday afternoon, a tragic incident occurred on the New Danube where a man was found dead in the water. The fire brigade responded to the scene, including divers and two helicopters. Despite their efforts to revive him, it was too late to save the man.

The incident began when someone went missing near the Walulisobrücke on the New Danube. At 4:30 pm, the rescue operation was initiated, involving eight emergency vehicles, nine fire brigade divers, and a police helicopter and a rescue helicopter. The emergency services swiftly located the man in the water, and the fire brigade divers immediately initiated resuscitation measures on the shore.

"The divers brought the man onto an emergency boat and started resuscitation measures. Unfortunately, however, the Vienna Professional Rescue Service could only determine the death of the elderly man," said Jürgen Figerl, spokesperson for the fire brigade.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the police will conduct investigations to determine if this was an accident.

15,400 people take medical entrance test

Today, the entrance test for medical studies will be taken by 15,400 individuals, slightly fewer than the previous year.

Once again, there are 1,850 coveted places available at the medical universities in Vienna, Innsbruck, Graz, and the University of Linz. This year's test includes additional questions on emotional-social competencies, extending the written examination to approximately eight hours, including a lunch break.

In Vienna, ten applicants are vying for each study place, while in Innsbruck, there are eight, and in Graz and Linz, there are seven each. In human medicine, at least 95 percent of study places are allocated to EU candidates, and at least 75 percent are reserved for applicants with an Austrian Matura certificate.

For dentistry, admission is granted based on the best test results, irrespective of nationality.

Recently, Lower Austria's Governor, Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), proposed a change in the admission regulations, suggesting that only students eligible to study the subject in their home country should be allowed to apply. This proposition excludes "numerous clauses refugees" from Germany, who seek admission to Austrian universities and return to their home country.

Austria joins Sky Shield

On Friday, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) is set to sign a declaration of intent in Switzerland, marking Austria's participation in the "European Sky Shield Initiative" air defence system.

The initiative, led by Germany, aims to establish a protective umbrella for participating countries. Switzerland will also join the shield, and German counterpart Boris Pistorius and Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd will attend the signing ceremony. Both Austria and Switzerland emphasise that their participation does not violate their neutrality.

In an interview with APA in Bern, Minister Tanner clarified the concept of neutrality, stating that it entails refraining from engaging in warfare, not allowing foreign troops on national territory, and not joining military alliances. She emphasised that the "European Sky Shield" declaration of intent does not contradict these principles. Additionally, a supplementary declaration ensures that Austria's "special constitutional circumstances" will be considered. This declaration aligns with the one issued by neutral Switzerland.

