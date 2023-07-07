Austria set for new heatwave as school summer holidays begin

Advertisement

The heatwave is expected to last about a week, with maximum temperatures reaching around 35C to 36C, according to the ORF weather department.

While around 500,000 children and young people in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland have already begun their holidays last week, approximately 660,000 pupils in the other federal provinces will start their break now.

On Friday afternoon, temperatures in some areas of Austria will rise to 31C, such as in the Weinviertel, Inn Valley, and Rhine Valley. As temperatures remain above 30C for three consecutive days, it meets the heatwave definition, marking the second one this year.

The heat is expected to intensify over the weekend and into the following week, potentially reaching temperatures up to 36C on Monday. Along with the heat, humidity levels will also rise, creating an oppressively humid atmosphere. Ample sunshine is also anticipated. This year’s hottest day in Austria was recorded on June 22nd, with 36.2C at the Geosphere Austria weather station in Bad Goisern.

Advertisement

As the new week begins, the air will become more muggy and unstable, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms in the mountains on Monday. Due to the humid air, Tuesday brings the potential for heavy thunderstorms in the evening. Current weather maps indicate that the intense thunderstorms in the middle of the coming week may end the great heat, spreading across large parts of Austria. Thunderstorms are expected during this period.

Following this, the weather is forecasted to remain warm and summery but not as hot as during the heatwave.