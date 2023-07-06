Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Forest fire in Salzburg after a lightning strike

On Wednesday evening, heavy rains and storms kept numerous fire brigades busy, particularly in the Lungau region of Salzburg. One incident occurred in Zederhaus, where lightning struck in the Rothenwand area.

At approximately 7 pm, the Zederhaus fire brigade received an alert about a forest fire caused by a lightning strike in the Rothenwand area. The fire had spread to the forest floor and a tree, covering an area of approximately five square meters. Due to the steep terrain, firefighters were able to contain the fire using powder and foam extinguishers. A 100-meter-long water supply line was also established to ensure a continuous water source in the area.

In addition to the forest fire, emergency services were called to address road blockages and cellars flooded by mudflows. Fortunately, no significant damage was reported.

Former SPÖ commission head allegedly investigated for fraud

According to information from the Kronen Zeitung, Michaela Grubesa, former head of the SPÖ election commission who resigned following the mix-up of winners in the SPÖ party leadership election, has reportedly been reported to the police.

The newspaper obtained an anonymous statement of facts regarding the matter. The criminal complaint was said to have been received by the WKStA (Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption) a few weeks ago and subsequently forwarded to the Linz public prosecutor's office.

The accusation against Grubesa alleges that she declared Hans Peter Doskozil the winner of the SPÖ chairmanship election debacle against her own judgment. The Linz public prosecutor's office is currently considering whether to initiate an investigation, as reported by the newspaper. Grubesa denies the allegations to the Kronen Zeitung and suspects a "malicious plot" against her.

Grubesa firmly states that it would have been impossible for her to manipulate the votes of 20 individuals. She explains that she herself had arranged for a recount of the votes. If she discovers the identity of the person behind the complaint, she threatens to take legal action for defamation.

Previously, Grubesa had attributed the mix-up of winners to an Excel error, an explanation that the SPÖ accepted after examining the election protocols. Other electoral commission members confirmed that they found no evidence of manipulation.

Thiem loses a five-set thriller against Tsitsipas

Lower Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem was defeated in the first round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in a thrilling five-set match against Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fifth seed.

The 29-year-old Thiem lost 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (8/10) in the grass-court classic on Wednesday. After 3 hours and 55 minutes of play, the match was decided in a match tiebreak.

Despite the loss, Thiem expressed pride in his performance during the post-match press conference, saying, "It was a great match, and I walk away from it with my head held high. It showed me that I am still here. The quality was very, very high, the fighting spirit was really, really good. This match showed me that I can still take on the big boys. And it motivates me for the coming weeks." Tsitsipas also praised Thiem, stating, "Dominic is someone who brings out the best in me every time we play each other."

The match had been interrupted by rain on Tuesday when Thiem was leading the set. The 27-hour break was a disadvantage for Thiem but a slight advantage for Tsitsipas, the world number five.

Tsitsipas, who has not advanced beyond the third round at Wimbledon in the past, demonstrated a clear improvement from his perspective on Wednesday when he resumed the match at 3-6, 4-3.

Meta's alternative to Twitter launches worldwide - but not in the EU

Facebook's Meta has entered the competition with Twitter by launching its Threads app in more than 100 countries. However, the European Union (EU) countries are not currently included in the launch, and it remains uncertain when that may change.

Threads, which is integrated with Meta's popular Instagram app, is seen as a strong contender to challenge Twitter. The advantage lies in Meta's extensive user base of over one billion people, providing an existing network for its Twitter-like offering.

Other Twitter competitors, such as Bluesky and T2, founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, are still working on establishing similar connections. In the EU, merging data from different services could pose challenges due to upcoming regulations.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri acknowledged the complexities of complying with these forthcoming laws, stating that they wanted to ensure the app is future-proof before launching it in Europe. He expressly referred to the Digital Markets Act, which introduces stricter rules for online platforms and makes data integration more difficult.

Until Threads becomes available in the EU, users in the region will only have access to a web version for viewing posts, without the ability to share or like them.

Next heatwave to hit Austria

The second heatwave of the year is on the horizon, and according to Konstantin Brandes, an expert at the Austrian Severe Weather Centre (UWZ), it is expected to be even more intense than the first one in June, with temperatures reaching up to 37C in certain areas. However, it's important to be cautious as higher temperatures also increase the risk of severe weather in Austria.

Following the initial heatwave in June, summer temperatures have returned to normal. While Wednesday brought severe weather warnings and high temperatures across the country, Thursday will see a temporary moderation under a cold front, with only moderate warmth.

As we approach the weekend, warm and humid air masses will settle over most of Austria, with relatively weak disturbances. Many regions can expect intermittent sunshine throughout the day, although there will also be periods of extensive cloud cover, and cloudiness is expected to increase as the day progresses. Consequently, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms remains relatively high, particularly in the central Alps and southern regions.

However, starting from Friday, the weather will change again. A high-pressure system will bring sunny and increasingly hot days to Austria. On Friday, temperatures are anticipated to exceed the 30C mark nationwide frequently. The heat is expected to intensify over the weekend, reaching its peak at the beginning of next week, with temperatures potentially soaring up to 37C on Monday.

