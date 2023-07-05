Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Government wants stricter storage obligations for gas

Today, the government will decide on stricter storage requirements for natural gas due to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As a precautionary measure for protected customers, larger quantities of gas must be stored in Austria. Additionally, operators of gas-fired power plants for electricity generation will be required to maintain a safety buffer. Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) announced these measures before the Council of Ministers.

According to the government's proposal, there will be a requirement to establish reserves for 45 days in the future, Gewessler stated. The obligation will only be reduced to the previous 30-day condition if it can be verified that the gas does not originate from Russian sources.

Six things you need to know if you are staying in Austria this summer

Austria is not a traditional summer destination, but many cities get packed with tourists, while others may seem like ghost towns. While tourists flock in, locals travel elsewhere for their holidays (Croatia and Italy are popular destinations for Austrians heading south), leaving their shops and businesses closed behind.

That's not all: summer is also when specific public works are done, disturbing traffic, and the season for mosquitoes and ticks.

So, here are a few tips and information you need to know to avoid unpleasant surprises if you are staying in Austria this holiday.

Vienna's population is divided on the issue of immigration

A new Sora study has provided insights into how the Viennese population perceives integration and coexistence with immigrants. Project leader Christian Glantschnigg and City Councillor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) presented the study on Tuesday at City Hall, revealing a nuanced perspective.

Overall, Viennese residents have a favourable view of living together with immigrants. The assessment improves when individuals have direct personal experiences with immigrants in their neighbourhoods, as two-thirds of the 1,100 respondents in the study perceive a functioning coexistence within their Grätzel. Similarly, many respondents have friends who come from different countries.

However, the approval rating decreases when it comes to the broader context of living together in the district and Vienna as a whole. Half of the respondents believe living together in the capital city is not a successful experience, with older individuals showing more scepticism. Conversely, younger Viennese tend to be more open-minded.

Universities demand significantly more money for staff

Austria's universities are bracing for challenging budget negotiations in the upcoming months. Sabine Seidler, President of the Universities Conference (Uniko), highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the funding for 2024 during a media conference on Tuesday evening. Moreover, the budget for the years 2025 to 2027 must be finalised by the end of October. Currently, there is a shortfall of 525 million euros for the next year, equivalent to approximately 6,700 full-time equivalent positions.

The university budget has been extensively discussed in the previous year. In response to the high inflation rate, the universities stated in the autumn that they would require an additional 1.2 billion euros for 2023 and 2024. They were allocated 250 million euros each for 2023 and 2024 from the Finance Minister's budget, with an extra 150 million euros for 2023 from the Education Ministry's reserves.

However, these amounts fell short of meeting the universities' needs. After a protracted dispute, an agreement was reached that the universities would have first to cover expenses exceeding the funds promised by the Ministry through cost-saving measures such as reducing heating costs or deferring reappointments. They were also expected to draw from their reserves. The remaining budget was left to be negotiated further.

Extreme weather alert in the Alpine region

According to Geosphere Austria, Austria’s Alpine region is being influenced by warm and humid air, creating an unstable atmosphere.

As a result, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the coming days. Midweek, a small-scale low-pressure system will move northeastwards over Germany, and its associated cold front will reach the Alpine region later in the day. Consequently, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across Austria.

However, stable high-pressure weather will likely settle in by the upcoming weekend.

