REVEALED: How do residents in Vienna feel about immigrants?

Around 43 percent of the Austrian capital's population are of foreign origin according to figures from 2022 compiled by Stadt Wien.

But just how tolerant are residents towards foreigners and people with a migration background?

Social research institute Sora was commissioned by Vienna's Department of Integration and Diversity to find out how people feel about living in a diverse city.

Here's a look at some of the findings:

Residents in Vienna generally rate living together with immigrants as positive. And the more direct the personal experience, the better. For instance in neighbourhood areas (known as Grätzel) around two thirds (66 percent) of the 1,100 respondents believe that different nationalities can co-exist together without any problems. Many respondents also said they had friends who come from different countries.

However, the approval rating falls when it comes to the broader context of living together in the district and Vienna as a whole. Half of the respondents believe integrated living in the capital city is not a successful experience, with older individuals showing more scepticism. Younger Viennese tend to be more open-minded.

There is a positive perception of the contributions made by people from other countries to Vienna. Whether it's immigrant-run shops or restaurants, 66 percent of survey participants believe these establishments enhance the quality of life in the city. "Our data also indicates that even those who tend to have critical views on immigration acknowledge the positive effects," said Sora project manager Christian Glantschnigg. There is also significant support for targeted immigration, particularly when it comes to the labour market.

People sit in the sun at the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria on May 5, 2022.

When it comes to refugee attitudes, more than three quarters of respondents believe that people who have been forced to flee their homeland should be offered protection.

But the study reveals that more than half of the population feels there is an excessive level of immigration in Vienna, with 53 percent expressing this sentiment. Interestingly, there is only a slight difference in opinion between respondents with and without a migration background; over 51 percent of respondents with a migration background also believe there is a saturation point.

According to the study, the most important indicators of successful integration are language proficiency and tolerance towards other people. It's also important that immigrants in Vienna have a job, respondents said.

Around half of the foreign nationals surveyed want to get their hands on an Austrian passport. A total of of 17 percent of this group would like to apply for Austrian citizenship in the next two years, 9 percent in the next three to five years, and 23 percent would like to become Austrian at a later date. About a third said they are not interested in getting Austrian citizenship.

The research also showed how diverse Vienna is. For instance, almost half of residents interviewed said they can hold everyday conversations in two languages, while just over a third can chat in three or more languages.