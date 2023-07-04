Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Thousands registered for the Medical University entrance test

Over 15,000 individuals have registered for the medical entrance test taking place on Friday, which combines the medical universities of Vienna, Innsbruck, Graz, and the University of Linz.

The available study places for the medical universities of Vienna, Innsbruck, Graz, and the University of Linz amount to 1,850. A new addition to this year's test is the inclusion of extra questions in the section on emotional-social competencies, slightly extending the duration of the written test to approximately eight hours, including a lunch break.

The entrance test primarily assesses knowledge in medicine-related subjects, such as biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics, as well as cognitive skills like memory and recognising implications. Ten percent of the test result is based on text comprehension, while another ten percent evaluates the ability to recognise emotions and make social decisions. In response to discussions about the role of social competencies in the admission process, additional questions related to "regulating emotions" were included in this year's test, increasing the number of questions in this area. However, the weightage of these social-emotional competencies in the overall result remains unchanged.

Having completed the Matura (Austrian secondary school leaving examination) is not yet a prerequisite for taking the test; the Matura certificate only needs to be presented as part of the admission process. In human medicine, at least 95 percent of study places across all universities are allocated to candidates from the European Union, with at least 75 percent reserved for applicants holding an Austrian Matura certificate. In dentistry, places are awarded to applicants based on their test results, irrespective of nationality or background.

Next year, the number of medical students places is set to increase by 50, reaching a total of 1,900. By 2028, a further increase to 2,000 places is planned.

Everything you need to know about the new ORF/GIS fee coming to Austria

This week, the Austrian parliament is set to approve the new ORF law, which will create an ORF fee (or "contribution", as the government puts it) for all homes in the country - replacing the previous GIS fee to fund state media.

The controversial payment is due for all primary residences and businesses in the country. In comparison, the GIS fee had to be paid only by those with a television or radio device. Since many opted not to have a television (using streaming services instead), they could avoid the €20 to €30 monthly payment.

But this is about to change.

SPÖ rushes to pass inflation proposals

The centre-left SPÖ is pushing to implement its proposals to address inflation before the end of the plenary week. From next week forward, Austria's Parliament goes into summer recess.

If this does not occur, Philip Kucher, the party's executive chairman, advocates suspending the end of the session.

Similar to the approach taken during the coronavirus crisis, the issue of inflation should be exempted from the non-meeting period, the social party advocates. This would allow for further discussions on this topic within committees.

The SPÖ's proposals are not new. Once again, they aim to reverse rent increases and freeze rental rates until the end of 2025. Furthermore, according to the Social Democrats' plan, rents should not be increased by more than two percent.

In addition, Kucher suggests suspending VAT on everyday food items. The SPÖ also calls for establishing a robust anti-taxation commission to ensure that the billions of euros in aid provided to companies are translated into lower prices for the people.

Kucher emphasises that it is essential to address inflation through political means. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently reported that half of the inflation results from excessive price increases by companies. The general public is burdened with high prices while a few reap substantial profits.

Prices in Austria are higher compared to many other countries. Daily shopping costs have risen by 15 percent in the past year. According to Kucher, Austrians now have to spend an average of €100 more on food per month compared to Germans, which he attributes to the government's lack of action.

The government wants to improve the 'work-from-home' situation

Work-from-home (WFH) schemes have become a significant part of the Austrian labour market.

Centre-right ÖVP Labour Minister Martin Kocher emphasized the scheme's attractiveness in making jobs more appealing during a press conference on Monday. However, he also acknowledged that the boundaries between work and leisure are becoming blurred, particularly for women. In light of this, the government is now considering expanding the existing measures.

Kocher presented the evaluation results of the measures first implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, stating that approximately 25 percent of employees in Austria currently work occasionally or more frequently from home.

Many companies, including government ministries, have implemented corresponding agreements, recognising the benefits of flexible work arrangements for employers and employees. This positive response from both sides highlights the success of the home office as a long-term solution, beyond its initial purpose as a protective measure during the pandemic, according to the Ministry.

However, Kocher outlined three areas for potential changes or adjustments. Firstly, an information campaign is needed to raise awareness about the full range of possibilities WFH offers. Secondly, there is a need to improve the framework conditions for remote work, as the current restriction to one's residence is seen as overly limiting. Kocher intends to initiate discussions with social partners this week to address this issue.

Expanding telework, or "remote work", as Kocher referred, is a legitimate and highly desired goal. However, precise definitions are necessary, particularly regarding insurance coverage. This aspect will require consultations with the ministries of social affairs and finance.

Thirdly, facilitating cross-border home office arrangements is also on the agenda. Kocher mentioned a corresponding EU-level framework agreement that came into effect on July 1st, allowing up to 50 percent of work to be conducted abroad.

What you need to know about Vienna’s free summer film festival

The City of Vienna's Film Festival at Rathausplatz has been a fixture on the cultural calendar for more than 30 years.

Whether it's ballet, opera or pop concerts, the event showcases many films showing stunning musical performances. It runs from the beginning of July until September 3rd, sometimes with multiple movies in one evening.

And the best thing is that it's completely free of charge.

