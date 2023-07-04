Storms in Austria: Extreme weather alert in the Alpine region

Advertisement

Austria's Alpine region is being influenced by warm and humid air, creating an unstable atmosphere, according to Geosphere Austria.

As a result, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the coming days. Midweek, a small-scale low-pressure system will move northeastwards over Germany, and its associated cold front will reach the Alpine region later in the day. Consequently, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across Austria.

However, it is likely that stable high-pressure weather will settle in by the upcoming weekend.

Detailed forecast

Tuesday will bring unsettled conditions, particularly in the inner Alps and the southern regions. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the mountains, while areas along the Danube and the Vienna Basin will experience mostly dry and sunny weather. Westerly winds will blow moderately north of the Alps.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a summer of heatwaves and storms?

Wednesday will continue to be stormy, with showers and thunderstorms mainly occurring on the northern side of the Alps. Subsequently, a mix of sun and clouds will dominate, but the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will increase, particularly in the mountains during the morning and afternoon. The longest periods of dry weather can be expected in the far east and southeast. Moderate westerly winds will develop north of the Alps.

On Thursday, clouds will prevail in the mountains and southern areas, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. In the west, remaining clouds will temporarily give way to sunshine before showers and thunderstorms develop there as well. The weather will be somewhat more favourable, with only a slight chance of showers in Flachgau, the Waldviertel, and the Rhine Valley. Weak to moderate northwest winds are expected.

Friday's weather will become calmer, with dominant sunshine. However, in the morning, some spring clouds, mainly over the mountains and in the east, may appear.

In the afternoon, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will slightly increase in the southern mountains, while overall conditions will remain dry and pleasant.

Advertisement

What to do when a storm hits?

According to the organization Die Helfer Wiens (The Helpers of Vienna), one of the greatest risks during a storm is the danger of being struck by a fallen tree or flying debris.

To mitigate this risk, they strongly advise individuals, including pets, to remain indoors during a storm and ensure that all windows and doors are securely closed.

READ MORE: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

If you find yourself in a tent or campervan during a storm, it is recommended to seek shelter in a building, if available, until the storm passes.

However, if you happen to be outside during a lightning storm, the Austrian Red Cross suggests the best course of action is to crouch down into a ball position to minimize contact with the ground.

Advertisement

During periods of heavy rain, cellars and underground car parks can quickly become flooded. Therefore, it is important to stay away from such areas during a storm and promptly contact emergency services if you suspect flooding in your home.

For more tips on how to protect yourself during the storm season in Austria, you can find additional information HERE.