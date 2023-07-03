Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Less than one-third of students are in full-day care

According to ÖVP Education Minister Martin Polaschek, less than one-third of pupils in Austria currently use the full-day school options.

Specifically, in the concluding school year, 29.8 percent of children attending primary (Volks-), middle (Mittel-), special (Sonderschulen), and lower secondary schools (AHS-Unterstufen) participated in all-day school programs or after-school care. The figures vary significantly depending on the province and type of school.

Vienna had the highest percentage, with nearly half of six to 14-year-olds enrolled in full-day programs, while Tyrol had the lowest, at just under 16 percent. Approximately one-quarter of the age group in Styria, Salzburg, Lower Austria, and Carinthia attended all-day programs.

Vorarlberg and Burgenland exceeded the national average (42.1 and 35.5 percent, respectively), while Upper Austria fell below, with one-fifth. In terms of school types, the highest percentage was observed in the lower grades of general secondary schools (AHS), with 41.2 percent. For primary and special schools, it was just below one-third; for secondary schools, it was not even one-fifth.

READ ALSO: Four things foreigners in Austria need to know about the education system

How tenants in Austria can save money from July 2023

Saturday's significant change for tenants concerns the payment of brokerage fees, also known as "Provision."

The federal government has announced an amendment to the renter's law, introducing the buyer's principle, or Bestellerprinzip, for apartment rentals.

Under the current system, tenants are responsible for various fees, including a security deposit and the first month's rent when they move into a new apartment. One of these fees is the Provision, a brokerage fee equivalent to two months' rent, which tenants must pay even if they find the apartment online or if the property owner is the one who engages the services of a brokerage firm.

However, starting in July, the responsibility of paying the brokerage fee will be on the party that hires the real estate agency.

Advertisement

Tyrol sees positive start to the summer tourism season

Tyrolean tourism experienced a significant increase in overnight stays in May compared to the previous year and the pre-COVID-19 year of 2019. The successful start to the summer season can be attributed to the favourable timing of extended weekends and holiday periods in Germany.

May is traditionally the month with the lowest number of overnight stays during summer. However, it is an essential indicator of people's desire to go on vacation, especially considering the mixed weather conditions that can impact short-term bookings. Despite this, nearly 1.75 million overnight stays were recorded in May. This represents an increase of almost 22 percent compared to the previous year and a 24 percent increase compared to May 2019.

Over the past decade, there have only been two months with higher overnight stay numbers at the start of the summer season. In 2016, May had slightly higher figures than this year. The strongest May in terms of tourism was in 2018, with 1.93 million overnight stays.

The tourism association "Innsbruck and its holiday villages" experienced a substantial increase in overnight stays of nearly 30 percent, surpassing pre-pandemic levels this year.

READ ALSO: Eight things to know before moving to Tyrol in Austria

Advertisement

Austria's Formula One deal extended to 2030

The Red Bull Ring in Austria has secured its place on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030, as announced on Sunday. The contract extension ensures the continuation of the race in Spielberg, which holds significance as a home event for Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, two teams owned by the energy drinks company.

A four-year extension until 2027 was initially agreed upon just last March. This latest extension is seen as a tribute to the late co-founder of Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in October 2022, highlighting his vision and passion for the sport.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One, expressed excitement about the extended partnership, acknowledging the popularity of the Austrian race among drivers and fans. "We are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us," he added in a statement.

With this announcement, the Red Bull Ring surpasses other European circuits in terms of the length of its contract. Notable venues with long-term agreements include Bahrain until 2036, Melbourne until 2035, Saudi Arabia and Qatar until at least 2032, Miami until 2031, and Abu Dhabi until 2030.

After an absence of 11 years, the Austrian Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar in 2014. Red Bull Racing has been dominant this season, winning every race so far and achieving a remarkable nine consecutive victories dating back to the final round of 2022. The team, led by double world champion Max Verstappen and Mexican driver Sergio Perez, celebrated their 100th Formula One win in Canada last month.

READ ALSO: Traffic to jam Austria’s motorways ahead of holidays and Grand Prix

Advertisement

Vienna U4 not running between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring for most of July

Vienna's U4 underground line will experience a service disruption in July due to necessary modernisation work on the reinforced concrete girders.

According to a press release by Wiener Linien on Monday, the line will not be operational between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring for most of the month. The line split is scheduled to begin on July 1st and last until July 30th, inclusive. Passengers are advised to switch to alternative routes, including line 1 and the extended line U2Z, which will reach Schwedenplatz during the U4 line division.

In addition, there will be a lane closure on Franz-Josefs-Kai between Augartenbrücke and Salztorbrücke.

This closure is necessary to facilitate preparatory work for the U4 tunnel ceiling construction, which will commence at the beginning of the month. The main construction phase will start on July 1st and continue until October 1st. However, Wiener Linien assures that two lanes will remain open for traffic on Franz-Josefs-Kai.

During this period, the tunnel ceiling's damp proofing and protective concrete will be modernised, and MA28 will renew the road surface. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Augarten Bridge and the Salztor Bridge throughout construction. It's worth noting that the tunnel ceiling renovation in the Franz-Josefs-Kai area has been ongoing since 2021.

READ ALSO: Will a 4-day week and free German lessons help Vienna’s transport network find staff?

Advertisement

Heat and storms ahead in Austria

Austria will experience summer temperatures around 30C in the coming week, but rain showers and thunderstorms are possible.

On Monday, the southern side of the Alps will see dense clouds with local rain showers, while the rest of Austria will have sun and clouds with minimal precipitation—high temperatures to reach 23C to 28C.

Tuesday will bring alternating sun and clouds with a few showers, and the tendency for thunderstorms will increase in the mountains and southern regions. Temperatures could reach 23C to 29C.

Wednesday will have uncertainty as a cold front approaches, with some regions experiencing sunshine and others already seeing showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures could reach 21C to 30C.

In many regions, Thursday will have intermittent sunshine, with the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms in the central Alps and south. Temperatures can be up to 23C to 29C.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a summer of heatwaves and storms?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].