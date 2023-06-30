Where school kids in eastern Austria can get discounts on Friday

Advertisement

Helping to celebrate the start of summer holidays in eastern Austria today, several retailers are in on the fun. Goodies for bringing report cards range from discounted cinema tickets to free giveaways.

Certain ADEG markets will be giving out free ice cream all around Austria, while Megaplex is offering discounted €5 tickets and free popcorn.

In a slightly bizarre offering, Cineplexx says students’ math grades will determine their entry price – with higher grades resulting in lower prices. That offer starts today in Vienna, Burgenland, and Lower Austria. The chain will then repeat it when school ends for the summer on July 7th in the rest of Austria.

In Vienna, Helli & Leo in the city’s Leopoldstadt district is offering free ice cream depending on how many top marks – or “1s” – the student has on their report card. Have one “1,” you’ll get a free scoop. If you have three, you’ll get two free scoops. If your report card has nothing but 1s, they’ll give you ten – yes ten – free scoops.

At the capital’s Q19 shopping centre, school kids can get a free cooling backpack to keep drinks and food cold until 3:00 pm Friday.

Fun4Kids Indoorspielplatz says they have a surprise on Friday, which includes free entry for adults.

Meanwhile in Lower Austria, Fischaparkt in Wiener Neustadt is offering free Bluetooth speakers. Haus am Wildnis at Lunz am See is offering discounted entry for those with good math or science grades. Finally, there are of course, many ice cream shops offering free scoops.

You can find a fuller list at Vienna.at.