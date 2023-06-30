Traffic to jam Austria's motorways ahead of holidays and Grand Prix

Advertisement

The Austrian highway authority ASFINAG expected the first heavy wave of travellers heading south to start around midday Friday.

The A 2 South, A 4 East, and A 9 Pyhrn autobahn, particularly from the Graz-West junction, are likely hotspots with increased traffic.

In the Upper Styria region, emergency services, including ASFINAG employees from the motorway maintenance depots in Knittelfeld and Bruck/Mur, have been preparing for an influx of Formula 1 fans for quite some time.

Approximately 100,000 fans, mainly from the Netherlands, are expected to arrive on Sunday alone for the Grand Prix.

The majority of fans are anticipated to use the A 9 Pyhrn motorway and the S 36 Murtal motorway, starting on Friday. Traffic from Carinthia will be directed to parking areas via the Zeltweg-West junction. In contrast, traffic from the north, east, and south of Styria will primarily be routed through the Zeltweg-Ost junction.

Delays are expected on all days, with Sunday experiencing particularly heavy traffic, especially at the Zeltweg-Ost exit. In collaboration with the police, efforts will be made to keep the left lane free for transit traffic.

The country's recent hot weather is set to subside a bit, with daytime highs of around 25 C throughout most of the country expected over the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the high teens at night.

However, there's some variation around the country for which parts of Austria are set to get rain or not.

The rainiest parts of Austria as July starts are set to be Innsbruck and Salzburg in western Austria, with regular showers expected to last well into next week.

Further east, Linz, Graz, and Vienna are likely to see rain on Saturday, with sun coming to clear out the clouds on Sunday.

