Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria seizes weapons cache in raids on right-wing biker gang

Austrian authorities said Thursday they had seized hundreds of weapons, ammunition and Nazi memorabilia and arrested six people after raids on several premises of the right-wing extremist Bandidos motorcycle gang.

Police found a vast weapons stash including about "35 long firearms, 25 submachine guns, 100 pistols, over a thousand weapons components, 400 signal weapons," the interior ministry said.

The haul was made following 13 house searches in the neighbouring provinces of Upper and Lower Austria carried out Monday, the ministry added in a statement.

More than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as grenade launchers, were also seized, it said.

Nazi memorabilia, including daggers, flags, uniform parts, busts and pictures, were also found at the suspects' homes, who were remanded in custody.

After plans by the Bandidos MC motorcycle group to expand to Austria were revealed in late 2022, authorities have been surveilling them. Investigations aimed to avoid potential violent clashes between the Bandidos, which has a worldwide network of branches, and their rival Hells Angels MC, as has occurred in Switzerland.

"The investigations have shown the extent to which right-wing extremism is represented in outlaw motorcycle gangs," domestic intelligence agency (DSN) chief Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said.

Possessing Nazi memorabilia is illegal in Austria, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. Austria long cast itself as a victim after being annexed by the German Third Reich in 1938 and has only in the past three decades begun to examine its role in the Holocaust seriously.

Deutsches Eck: How German strikes could disrupt Austrian trains this summer

If you’re planning a train journey across Austria this summer and your route takes you through Innsbruck in Tyrol on your way to or from Salzburg, Linz, or Vienna – you’re probably taking a short trip through southeastern Germany.

That’s because a section of Austrian state rail company ÖBB’s infrastructure passes through Germany around the Bavarian city of Rosenheim, allowing a cross-country journey from the Tyrolean capital to Vienna in around four hours.

But German state rail Deutsche Bahn’s recent disputes with the EVG union representing DB workers could threaten those links between Innsbruck and much of the rest of Austria if DB signals workers working to keep ÖBB’s so-called Deutsches Eck running go on strike.

Taylor Swift concerts could raise inflation in Austria

US pop star Taylor Swift has recently announced her European tour dates, and Vienna was on the list. After a confirmed concert on August 9th 2024, the high demand led the singer to also perform on August 10th, and tickets go on sale on July 11th.

Some experts have made a controversial claim that the common practice of increasing prices when demand for tickets is high, which happened during Beyoncé's tour dates in Sweden and the UK, could drive inflation. Not only because of the ticket prices themselves, but due to rising demand for hotel rooms, restaurants and other services in the cities - not to mention airfares and other transport.

Number of children under three years old attending a crèche rises

According to the latest daycare centre statistics published by Statistics Austria on Thursday, the proportion of children under three attending a crèche or kindergarten has slightly increased.

In the 2022/23 school year, 29.9 percent of this age group attended a kindergarten, compared to 29.1 percent the previous year.

All federal states have shown significant increases when comparing the data over a ten-year period. In 2012/13, the attendance rate was only 20.8 percent. The current kindergarten year has reached a new record with over 76,000 children under the age of three and almost 254,000 three- to five-year-olds (94.7 percent of the age group) in childcare facilities, as stated in a release by Statistics Austria.

Director General Tobias Thomas emphasised that the number of children under the age of three has increased in all provinces. Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) expressed her satisfaction, stating that Austria has achieved excellent results in childcare.

Including childminder care (the so-called Tageseltern), Raab considered the childcare rates slightly higher, with 32.1 percent for children under three and 95.4 percent for older children.

However, Austria has not yet reached the "Barcelona target" set for 2010, agreed upon by all EU member states, which aimed for one-third of young children to attend childcare facilities. At the end of 2022, the "Barcelona target" was revised, setting a new goal of 45 percent of under-threes in care by 2030. Austria, however, has adopted an alternative target of 31.9 percent due to the relatively low current rate, much to the dissatisfaction of the Chamber of Labour and the trade union.

Traffic jams on Austria's motorways ahead of holidays and Formula 1

The summer holidays are set to begin in eastern Austria on Friday, and ASFINAG anticipates a significant increase in traffic on the country's motorways due to both holidaymakers and the Formula 1 event in Spielberg.

The Austrian motor association ASFINAG expects the first heavy wave of travellers heading south to start around midday.

The A 2 South, A 4 East, and A 9 Pyhrnautobahn, particularly from the Graz-West junction, are expected hotspots with increased traffic. Proper travel planning can help ensure a safer and less stressful journey to your destination.

In the Upper Styria region, emergency services, including ASFINAG employees from the motorway maintenance depots in Knittelfeld and Bruck/Mur, have been preparing for an influx of Formula 1 fans for quite some time.

Approximately 100,000 fans, mainly from the Netherlands, are expected to arrive on Sunday alone. The majority of fans are anticipated to use the A 9 Pyhrn motorway and the S 36 Murtal motorway, starting as early as 7 a.m. on Friday. Traffic from Carinthia will be directed to parking areas via the Zeltweg-West junction. In contrast, traffic from the north, east, and south of Styria will primarily be routed through the Zeltweg-Ost junction.

Delays are expected on all days, with Sunday experiencing particularly heavy traffic, especially at the Zeltweg-Ost exit. In collaboration with the police, efforts will be made to keep the left lane free for transit traffic.

