Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Electricity prices to fall in several states

Starting from July 6th, Wien Energie will significantly reduce electricity and gas prices, offering customers substantial savings. Electricity prices will be reduced by 30 percent, while gas prices will see a 40 percent decrease. On average, households with both electricity and gas tariffs can expect to save around €610.

Energieallianz Austria (EAA), which includes EVN among its members, has also announced details of electricity price reductions effective from July 1st. The extent of the price reduction varies depending on the specific tariff. A decrease in gas prices is also planned before the start of the heating season, according to the Lower Austrian company.

Burgenland Energie is introducing a new online tariff option with a net consumption price of 18.90 cents per kilowatt-hour. By processing payments online, customers can enjoy a further reduction to a net 15.94 cents per kilowatt-hour, guaranteed for one year.

Furthermore, municipalities and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will benefit from a fixed electricity price of 17.50 cents per kilowatt-hour, regardless of their previous arrangements. A reduction in gas prices is expected to follow ahead of the heating season.

TIWAG CEO Erich Entstrasser has also announced a future reduction in electricity prices during the autumn season - though with no details yet. The regional energy provider in Tyrol had faced considerable pressure following price reductions by other energy suppliers.

How much will I get for the Klimabonus 2023 in Austria?

Austria has started sending letters with more information on the Klimabonus subsidy payment. Here's what you need to know and how much you will be paid - in Vienna, the amount will depend on your neighbourhood.

Relief in sight in western Austria after drought

Western Austria experienced an unusually dry June, with significantly less rainfall than average from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, according to ORF. The visible effects of this dry spell are evident, including low water levels, brown meadows, and cracked soils. However, there is some relief from the drought expected in the coming days.

Typically, Lake Constance reaches its highest water level at the end of June, but this year the water level has been steadily declining since May. The lake has dropped half a meter and is currently 70 centimetres below the long-term average.

The lack of widespread and abundant rainfall in the western regions of Austria for several weeks has reduced water flow in many rivers and streams. In certain areas, small streams near the Dornbirner Ach have already dried up to some extent, as reported by Ralf Grabher from the Department of Water Management in Vorarlberg, ORF said.

The combination of insufficient rain, ample sunshine, and high temperatures has led to soil drying, which aligns with climate scientists' predictions. Dry periods are becoming more prolonged as the climate crisis unfolds, with rising temperatures increasing evaporation. Evaporation rises by two to three percent for every degree of temperature increase. Consequently, even if annual precipitation levels remain constant, overall aridity will increase.

The ongoing drought has heightened the risk of forest fires in some federal states. Just at the beginning of the week, a fire broke out on Kleiner Priel near Hinterstoder in Upper Austria, and a small forest fire occurred on the Untersberg in Salzburg a week ago. However, a change in the weather conditions is on the horizon.

Beginning on Friday, heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will move from Vorarlberg and spread across the region. Western areas can expect significant rainfall, with some receiving over 40 litres per square meter by Saturday. While this rainfall will not fully compensate for the substantial deficit, it will provide some relief from the dry conditions.

Rivers and lakes will also temporarily see rising water levels - but experts are still concerned about heatwaves ahead during the summer months.

Visitors arrive in Styria ahead of the F1 race

The Formula 1 weekend in Spielberg kicks off on Thursday with the start of the pit lane activities, known as the "Pit Lane Walk." Anticipating the presence of hundreds of thousands of fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, the organiser encourages the use of public transportation or bicycles for travel.

ÖBB recommends arriving at Knittelfeld station, where shuttle buses will operate every 20 to 30 minutes from Friday to Sunday, providing transportation to and from the Red Bull Ring. Interregional shuttle buses with approximately 160 stops are available from most provinces, and bus parking lots are conveniently located at or near the Red Bull Ring. Regional shuttles will also be running from Judenburg and Zeltweg.

As in previous years, the "Nimm's Radl" motto encourages fans to cycle the last few kilometres to the Ring using the Park & Bike facilities. Bike parking spaces are located near the entrance of the Ring area. For those with well-filled wallets, helicopter or plane transportation is an option, although many will likely opt for car travel - and heavy traffic is expected.

New strategy to tackle unemployment in Austria

On Wednesday evening, Labor Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) unveiled his labour market policy objectives to the AMS (Public Employment Service), social partners, and other stakeholders. His primary focus is on facilitating placement in full-time positions. Special attention will be given to the long-term unemployed, young individuals, women, individuals granted asylum protection, and people with disabilities.

Enhancing cross-regional placement is also a key aspect, including relocating individuals from Vienna to Western Austria and transferring people from the EU to Austria.

Johannes Kopf, the head of AMS, revealed the implementation plans for the new measures in an interview with "Ö1-Morgenjournal." He views Kocher's proposal as an "acknowledgement of the AMS." However, he acknowledged the presence of "ambitious targets" that need to be met within the designated timeframe. Kopf mentioned that when unemployment rates are low, more time is available to assist customers.

For instance, AMS should prioritise providing support to young people facing placement restrictions, he said

Kopf explained: "There is a lot on the horizon for AMS. We will also be offering increased support to companies. Implementation of these measures requires adequate budget allocation. Additionally, there are staffing considerations." According to Kopf, Kocher has promised to work towards securing more funding.

He stated that the interregional placement of unemployed individuals from Vienna to other parts of the country, in particular, poses a significant challenge. So far, the results in this area have been only moderately successful. Kopf emphasised the need for greater local support from employers, highlighting that merely offering a job is insufficient: it is also crucial to address housing, social integration, and childcare requirements.

