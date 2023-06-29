IN PICTURES: Austrian police run huge operation against right-wing extremists

Advertisement

Austrian security authorities conducted 13 house searches in Upper and Lower Austria, resulting in the seizure of over 70 rifles worth approximately €1.5 million, the police said. The investigations targeting the "right-wing rockers" (Rechts-Rocker, a far-right extremist group) have been ongoing since 2021.

The weapons were confiscated from a faction affiliated with the international motorcycle club "Bandidos," according to statements given by Franz Ruf, the Director General of Public Security, during a press conference.

The police seized 35 long guns, 25 submachine guns, 100 pistols, over 1,000 weapon parts, around 400 signal weapons, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as grenade launchers, smoke grenades, and signal flares.

Ruf commended the authorities' work, highlighting the successful strike against organised criminal activities within the far-right scene by the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN), the Regional Criminal Police Office of Upper Austria, and the Federal Criminal Police Office. The analysis of the seized data storage devices is still ongoing, and the investigations have not yet concluded.

After 13 house searches, the authorities seized dozens of rifles, submachine guns and pistols, as well as several Nazi memorabilia and drugs. (Copyright: BMI/Gerd PACHAUER)

Six arrests after the operation

The house searches conducted earlier this week followed months of cooperative investigations. The authorities have long been focusing on the militarisation of the right-wing extremist scene. The investigations against the "Outlaw Motorcycle Group" began in the spring of 2021. Before the recent operation, four individuals were already arrested, and during the 13 house searches on Monday, six more arrests were made.

All six individuals are currently in custody at Ried im Innkreis prison. Among them is suspected to be an arms dealer.

"The Ministry of the Interior is taking consistent, determined and forceful action against all forms of extremism. I thank the investigating authorities for their excellent work. This case shows once again how comprehensively and sustainably democratic coexistence in our country is protected and extremism - regardless of whether it is politically or religiously motivated - is fought with all intensity," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

They are being investigated for various offences, including violations of the Prohibition Act, War Material Act, Weapons Act, and Narcotics Act. The penalties for these crimes range from one to 15 years, with the maximum sentence primarily associated with the Narcotics Act.

Copyright: BMI/Gerd PACHAUER

In addition to firearms and Nazi memorabilia, authorities also discovered one kilogram of cocaine and five kilograms of cannabis. Notably, one of the arrested individuals was identified as a "high-ranking member" of the former neo-Nazi group "Objekt 21."

There is significant overlap between the two groups, both in terms of structure and leadership, according to Andreas Holzer, the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office.