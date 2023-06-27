Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Six referendum petitions reached over 100,000 signatures

The week of referendum petitions, which witnessed a record number of initiatives, ended on Monday.

Members of parliament will now face the task of addressing several petitions in the upcoming months as six petitions successfully surpassed the threshold of 100,000 signatures. According to the organisers, five of them had already achieved this milestone before the registration week ended. Until 8 p.m. on Monday, individuals still had the opportunity to sign the nine petitions, including online via the Ministry of the Interior's website.

The petition advocating for a referendum on "Food rescue instead of food waste" garnered the highest level of support with 203,831 signatures. Following closely behind was the petition for a referendum on "Immediate deportation of asylum offenders" with substantial backing (197,151 signatures). The "Anti-Gender Language Referendum" obtained 154,102 signatures, while the petition calling for the "Implementation of food origin labelling!" gathered 149,891 signatures.

The petitions for "Austria's neutrality yes" received 116,832 signatures, and "Broadcasting live investigative committees" amassed 102,755 signatures.

Three referendums did not succeed. The initiative for "Citizenship for torture victims " fared poorly, with only 26,829 signatures, marking the historically lowest number of signatures for a referendum petition.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How can foreigners have their say in Austria?

What is the best way to invest your money in Austria?

It’s no secret that the cost of living is high in Austria, but if you do have some spare cash, should you invest? And if so, how? We spoke to two financial experts to learn more about investing in Austria as an international resident.

Advertisement

One in three school administrators does not follow guidelines for German classes

The current model of German language support in schools is facing widespread dissatisfaction among school administrators and teachers, leading to their refusal to implement it, according to a Der Standard report.

A recent survey by Susanne Schwab from the Center for Teacher Education at the University of Vienna suggests that the dissatisfaction scale may be even greater than anticipated. The survey reveals that one-third of all school principals do not fully adhere to the ministerial guidelines for implementing German language support.

The survey found that non-compliance is primarily due to a lack of teachers and inadequate resources.

The German support classes, introduced in 2018/19 under the ÖVP-FPÖ government, aim to provide language support to students classified as "special" due to their insufficient command of the language of instruction. These students receive up to 20 hours of weekly German language support within their own classes for a maximum of two years. Only subjects such as handicrafts, music, or physical education are shared with their regular class. Separate classes are only formed when eight or more students are at a particular location.

The intention behind creating separate remedial classes is to offer comprehensive German language support and enable a smooth transition to regular classes. However, numerous studies have shown that this approach falls short of expectations.

In practice, the requirements of the model are not consistently implemented. Although not representative, the Austria-wide study involved interviews with 268 school principals and 622 teachers.

READ ALSO: The ‘easiest’ entry jobs to get in Austria if you don’t speak German

Advertisement

Kindergartens suffer due to staff shortages

The situation in Austria's kindergartens is becoming increasingly concerning, with a particular focus on Vienna, according to an ORF report.

On Monday, the kindergarten union raised the alarm, stating that public kindergartens in Vienna are now facing a shortage of 570 elementary teachers or pedagogical staff. The existing personnel are overwhelmed, and more individuals are deciding against pursuing a career in this field. To highlight the problems, a strike is planned in Vienna on Tuesday.

According to the union, the staff shortage in Vienna has increased by 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The current situation has pushed the existing staff to their limits, explained Judith Hintermeier, an educator and the federal women's officer of the union, in an interview with ORF.at. Urgent and swift solutions are needed to alleviate the situation.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why job sectors in Austria are short of workers

Advertisement

Sixteen arrests at the Donauinselfest

During the 40th Donauinselfest, around 800 police officers were on duty daily, according to broadcaster ORF. Despite the large crowds, only a few crimes were reported, resulting in 16 arrests from Friday to Sunday.

The Vienna police faced the operation with a strong presence in plain clothes and uniforms, focusing on combating sexual harassment. Measures included a task force to fight street crime, plainclothes prevention officers, and a significant number of uniformed officers, according to police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger.

An investigation is underway regarding an alleged rape case near the Floridsdorfer bridge. Traces have been secured, the victim has been questioned, and the search for potential witnesses is ongoing, as reported by the spokesman.

Matthias Friedrich, the managing director of the Pro Event Team for Vienna and project manager of the Donauinselfest, expressed shock and condemned any violence against women. While concerned about the incident at the festival known for its peaceful atmosphere, Friedrich mentioned that the prevention measures against sexual harassment had been successful.

Out of the arrests made, six were for criminal offences, including drug trafficking, and one arrest was made under immigration law, the report added without giving further details. Nine others were arrested for administrative, criminal offences.

Additionally, there were reports of administrative violations, such as public indecency and aggressive behaviour towards the police. The coordination and thorough operational planning ensured festival attendees' smooth entry and exit in collaboration with the involved organisations.

READ ALSO: Donauinselfest: What you need to know about Austria’s biggest open air festival

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].