Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Asylum application numbers continue to decline

The number of asylum applications in Austria continued its downward trend in May.

According to recent Ministry of the Interior data, 4,354 applications were recorded, compared to 6,030 in May 2022. While this is still a relatively high figure when considering the long-term perspective, it represents a significant decrease.

In May 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, only 1,027 applications were registered. Syrians and Afghans are the most common nationalities requesting asylum in Austria.

In the current year, 17,988 asylum applications have been filed thus far, marking a reduction of approximately 20 percent compared to the first five months of the previous year.

The Ministry of the Interior attributes this decline to several factors. Firstly, consistent border controls at entry points and border areas in Austria have played a crucial role. Additionally, efforts to combat human trafficking along migration routes have been intensified, including the work of Austrian police officers in Serbia and Montenegro. Furthermore, international cooperation has been instrumental, such as terminating visa-free travel for Indians and Tunisians in Serbia.

Lastly, implementing faster procedures within Austria has contributed to the overall trend.

READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: Who are the asylum seekers trying to settle in Austria?

‘Everyone smokes’: The biggest culture shocks of moving to Austria

Certain aspects of life in Austria can take some getting used to. We asked The Local's readers about the biggest culture shocks they have experienced when moving here from abroad.

Advertisement

Ongoing search operation for missing 82-year-old in Salzburg

Following an ongoing and unsuccessful search for a missing 82-year-old woman in Mittersill (Pinzgau), the crisis team will convene on Monday morning to determine the next course of action. Throughout Sunday, emergency services tirelessly scoured the area for the pensioner.

The local woman was last seen on Saturday evening near the pond at the National Park Center. Her daughter reported her missing on Sunday morning. Since then, the police, mountain rescue teams, water rescue teams, and fire departments have been searching for the 82-year-old. Divers and search dogs have also been deployed to aid in the efforts.

The police are seeking the public's help locating the missing 82-year-old woman from Mittersill and have released a photograph of her. She was last seen wearing a light blue fleece jacket, grey sports shoes, and carrying hiking poles. Tips and information can be provided to the Mittersill police inspection at the telephone number 059133-5177-100 or any other police inspection.

Advertisement

Study shows racial discrimination in the housing market

A study conducted by SORA and commissioned by the Ombud for Equal Treatment revealed racial discrimination in the Austrian housing market, Vienna.at reported.

In early 2023, two individuals with fictitious biographies, "Muhammad Asif" and "Michael Gruber," contacted 157 housing advertisements in Graz, Vienna, Innsbruck, and Linz.

"Muhammad Asif" received an acceptance for a viewing appointment in 50 percent of the cases, while nearly one in five rejections claimed that the apartment had already been rented. On the other hand, "Michael Gruber," who always called after Asif, consistently received appointments.

Sandra Konstatzky, the head of the Ombud for Equal Treatment (GAW), explained in an interview with APA that people who experience ethnic discrimination outside the workplace frequently report it during their housing search. Due to the difficulty of proving individual cases, the study aimed to demonstrate the prevalence of discrimination in the housing market.

Konstatzky suspected that the reasons given for rejecting the test caller Asif, such as the dwelling already being assigned (18 percent) or no dates being available at the moment (four percent), might be false pretexts to avoid accepting the tenant with a "foreign-sounding" name. In most cases, the applicant with a local-sounding name received an acceptance within two hours.

Even if Asif's appointment was not immediately cancelled, it became significantly more challenging for him to secure a viewing after the initial telephone interview. In 34 percent of cases where an appointment was not made immediately, further documents were requested, and in 25 percent, a written application was required. Conversely, the "Gruber" applicant consistently obtained a viewing appointment in all calls.

Advertisement

Konstatzky assured that the difference in treatment could not be attributed to factors other than the name and accent. Both callers described themselves as middle-aged, single, employed indefinitely in technical professions, and earning a good income.

Michael Gruber was born and raised in Austria, speaking German as his first language, while Mohammad Asif hailed from Afghanistan, had lived in Austria for 20 years, and had been naturalised for five years, speaking German with an accent. "They did not inquire about his financial situation at all; purely based on his name and accent, he was excluded." Additionally, it remained "completely unclear" to the landlord whether Muhammad Asif was an Austrian citizen or not. This situation also affects many individuals who have resided in Austria for decades or were born there.

Real estate agents invited Asif to a viewing in only 38 percent of the inquiries, while private landlords did so in 78 percent. Regional variations were observed, with the highest proportion of immediate cancellations or additional requirements for a viewing occurring for the test caller Mohammad Asif in housing advertisements in Innsbruck and Linz (71 percent). Vienna also had a high percentage at 60 percent, while apartments in Graz showed significantly lower discrimination at 22 percent.

Konstatzky emphasised that much discrimination happens subtly and often unconsciously. While the study did not involve openly racist remarks, such incidents occur. The Equal Treatment Act prohibits ethnic discrimination, including in housing access. The study's results are alarming, demanding that the real estate industry takes every necessary step to establish discrimination-free housing standards. To this end, the Ombud for Equal Treatment has prepared recommendations.

In Austria, real estate agents and property owners can be held liable for damages in discrimination cases.

READ ALSO: Muslims and black people discriminated against in Austria, new report reveals

Advertisement

Warm weather with isolated showers this week

This week in Austria, expect summery weather with isolated showers later on.

Monday will be sunny and warm, but clouds will form in the afternoon, leading to sporadic rain showers. The northeast and far west may have more storms in the evening. Morning temperatures: 10-17C. Highs: 25-31C.

Tuesday will have passing clouds with intermittent sunshine. Most regions will stay dry, except the south and southeast, with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms. Morning temperatures: 14-20C. Highs: 20-26C.

Wednesday brings cooler and humid air, resulting in unsettled weather with rain showers and sunny intervals. The southwest and far west may see sunnier conditions. Morning temperatures: 11-16C. Highs: 18-25C.

Thursday will be predominantly sunny, with a few harmless clouds. The chances of showers are very low, even near the Alps. Moderate northwesterly winds in the east. Morning temperatures: 9-17C. Highs: 23-29C.

Friday will be mostly friendly and occasionally sunny, with a low chance of showers. However, clouds will increase in the west and southwest, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Moderate to brisk southeast winds in the east. Morning temperatures: 10-18C. Highs: 23-30C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].