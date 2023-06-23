Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austrian chancellor supports measures restricting German students in universities

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has characterised Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner's initiative to address "numerus clausus refugees" from Germany studying medicine in Austria as a potential "additional building block" towards a solution to the problem shortage of doctors.

During a press conference at the Innsbruck clinic, Nehammer mentioned that Science Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) was examining the issue.

Austria faces a shortage of doctors that is bound to get worse in the future as a generation of health workers retires, as previously reported. One of the issues also worsening the situation, according to the authorities, is that German students who have failed to secure a spot in the competitive medical school in their home country (referred to as "numerus clausus refugees", looking for spots elsewhere as German universities cannot cope with the number of applicants) go to Austria instead - where there are more vacancies per candidate and the entry requirements are not as challenging. Once they graduate in Austria, they return to Germany.

While endorsing an overall "comprehensive solution" to enhance medical care, Nehammer acknowledged that there had been significant shortcomings in the past 15 years. He stressed the need to attract more doctors to the profession and ensure that graduates who complete their studies in Austria also practice within the country.

Previously, the chancellor proposed implementing an obligation for graduates to work in Austria. Mikl-Leitner asserted that the doctor shortage was exacerbated due to limited study opportunities. Supporting her stance, European lawyer Walter Obwexer provided an expert opinion suggesting that taking action against German students could be legally feasible under European law. Obwexer said that as long as there is a shortage of doctors, Austria has the right to demand the same admission requirements as the student's home country.

Vienna hit with power outages over the week

Vienna faced a series of power outages in multiple districts starting on Tuesday. Speculation quickly emerged, with some attributing the outages to melting cables and grid overload caused by the heat, while others suspected the subway extension as the potential cause.

The most significant power outage of the week began in the Spittelau area of Döbling at 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, triggering a cascade effect that affected other districts such as Alsergrund, Währing, Hernals, Penzing, and even extended to Exelberg near the Vienna city limits. Approximately 5,700 households experienced power disruptions, ranging from brief half-hour outages to some enduring over five hours without electricity. The root cause of the problem was identified as a cable being accidentally cut during excavation work at a construction site in Döbling.

Additional incidents also occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Christian Call, spokesperson for Wiener Netze, the consecutive occurrence of such incidents within a short span is highly unusual. He mentioned to Der Standard newspaper that it is not uncommon for weeks to pass without any outages, not even minor ones. The disruption experienced on Tuesday, when network problems spread across multiple districts, was an exceptionally rare occurrence. Typically, the power load can be swiftly redistributed to secondary lines to ensure a prompt supply, even in affected areas, he said.

High demand for emergency sleeping places for women

Homeless women in Vienna face a critical need for safety, leading many to seek refuge at the Gruft emergency shelter operated by Caritas Vienna. However, the available spaces are limited, and the shelter is consistently full almost every night, broadcaster ORF reported.

The individuals who arrive at the Gruft emergency shelter are in urgent need of a place to sleep, do laundry, and find security. According to Judith Hartweger, the director, an increasing number of homeless women are seeking shelter there. "Our women's sleeping area in the emergency shelter is completely booked, and even during the night, women continue to knock on our door, asking if there are any available sleeping spots", she said.

When such requests arise, Hartweger makes calls to other facilities to check if there are any available spaces elsewhere. "Otherwise," she added, "we may try to accommodate an additional woman in the women's area, but it is usually already at full capacity." During the daytime, individuals have the opportunity to spend time at the day centre, where they receive three meals a day, receive advice and assistance, and access clothing from the clothing closet.

Donauinselfest starts its 40th edition

The 40th edition of the Vienna Danube Island Festival kicks off today, marking a special anniversary. As Europe's largest open-air festival, it offers free access to a diverse program of 700 hours across 13 stages over the next three days. A high turnout is anticipated for the performance of RAF Camora on the FM4 stage.

With the collaborative efforts of FM4, Radio Wien, and Ö3, the festival's main stage, located between the Schnellbahn and Floridsdorfer bridges, will showcase a different theme each day. The opening day will highlight German-language rap sounds, featuring popular artists like RAF Camora and his German colleague Greeen.

To ensure a safe experience during the RAF Camora concert, security measures have been enhanced. While 300 security guards are typically present each day, an additional 200 guards will be deployed on Friday. The area in front of the stage will be divided into three sectors, as explained by Head of Security Herbert Wagner. "These sections will be expanded if the number of attendees exceeds expectations. This will help manage the crowd and ensure that everyone can access their designated sector without overcrowding."

