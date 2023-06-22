Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austrian Armed Forces recruit kika/Leiner employees

The closure of kika/Leiner stores has significantly impacted over 1,000 employees. However, these laid-off workers are in high demand, with various organisations expressing interest in their skills. The latest entity to show interest in hiring these employees is the Austrian Armed Forces, broadcaster ORF reported.

The planned closures of numerous kika/Leiner stores are progressing, resulting in 1,096 employees already being registered with the AMS for termination. However, there seem to be ample job opportunities available for them in the labour market. Apart from several other employers, the Austrian Armed Forces recently announced their intention to recruit the affected employees.

Across Austria, the army seeks individuals for positions such as warehouse workers, warehouse supervisors, forklift drivers, material administrators, carpenters, saddlers, cooks, and unskilled workers. The work locations in Lower Austria include Großmittel (Wiener Neustadt district), Allentsteig (Zwettl district), and Brunn am Gebirge (Mödling district). The advertised salary starts at a minimum of approximately €2,000 gross per month.

Requirements for these positions include being at least 18 years old, holding Austrian citizenship, and, for skilled workers, providing proof of apprenticeship.

However, the Austrian Armed Forces are not the sole employers interested in these former employees.

Supermarket chains such as Spar, Rewe, Lidl, and Hofer have also advertised vacancies for those affected by the job cuts. Other organisations, including the post office, Donau-Versicherung, Generali-Versicherung, Hartlauer, dm, and the police, have recently expressed their desire to hire skilled workers from kika/Leiner. Furthermore, the furniture chain XXXLutz has offered to accept all apprentices, while Bauhaus is enticing kika/Leiner employees with an additional sixth week of vacation.

The best events and festivals taking place in Austria this summer

Summer has arrived and the hottest months of the year also come with plenty of events and activities to enjoy in Austria. Here are some of the best in each province.

Regional parliaments are male-led again

This year's regional elections in Lower Austria, Salzburg, and Carinthia have brought about significant changes in the political landscape. Both the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) experienced notable declines, while the Freedom Party (FPÖ) made substantial gains. Additionally, the Communist Party (KPÖ) made a notable impact in Salzburg.

This shifting of power in the provincial parliaments has also resulted in a decrease in the representation of women.

Following an election, the composition of a state parliament, and often the state government, undergoes changes. One party receives more mandates while others face a decrease in their representation for the upcoming years.

At the beginning of the year, the proportion of female representatives in state parliaments stood just below 37 percent. However, after the three state elections this year, it has decreased by over one percentage point to 35.7 percent. By comparison, there are currently 73 female members in the National Council, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total. The current proportion of female representation in the Bundesrat is 47.5 percent. It is worth noting that as of 2023, more than half of Austria's population identifies as female.

While the number of women entering state parliaments has significantly increased in recent decades, the current proportion of 35.7 percent falls behind achieving gender parity. According to data from the Austrian Institute for Family Research (ÖIF) at the University of Vienna, in the early 1970s, the representation of women in some provincial parliaments was close to five percent. Regions such as Carinthia, Lower Austria, and Tyrol had particularly low female representation. Over time, the number of women in politics gradually increased, likely due to the growing attention to gender equality issues.

Austrian regions to allow controversial killing of wolves

Several regions of Austria have allowed the controversial killing of wolves after reporting increased livestock attacks, sparking debate in the Alpine EU member.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) says the orders to kill the wolves violate European law, which lists them as protected animals.

In the southern province of Carinthia, five wolves have been killed this year under legislation introduced in January. The killing of eight more has been authorised, according to authorities.

Neighbouring Tyrol, known for cattle grazing freely on mountain pastures, has authorised the killing of six wolves -- yet to be carried out -- under a decree from February, according to province spokesman Maximilian Brandhuber.

Storms cause damages in Styria

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, hail, and storms, resulted in extensive firefighting operations in some regions of Upper Styria on Wednesday evening. The districts of Liezen and Leoben were particularly affected, experiencing fallen trees and flooded basements.

Temperatures in Styria reached up to 35C on Wednesday, with the highest heat recorded in the eastern and southeastern regions. The first thunderstorms emerged over the northern mountainous area as evening approached, accompanied by intense hail showers.

Upper Carinthia also experienced intense thunderstorms. In the district of Spittal an der Drau, numerous trees fell, roofs were damaged, and minor flooding was reported, according to an ORF report.

