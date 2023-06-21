Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Gas prices in the low range in Austria

The current TTF energy exchange gas price is approximately €35 per megawatt-hour (MWh). This figure is significantly lower compared to a year ago when it exceeded €80 per MWh. In August 2022, the price skyrocketed to a staggering €300 per MWh, almost ten times the present value.

The primary catalyst behind last year's price surge was Russia's war against Ukraine. Concerns over a potential gas shortage propelled prices upward, which were already rising in 2021. Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, halted gas supplies to Europe, resulting in a complete halt in the flow through the Yamal pipeline, which previously served Germany and Poland. Nevertheless, Europe has successfully managed to compensate for a significant portion of the Russian gas with alternative sources.

Additionally, predictions of a dramatic increase in gas prices have proven to be greatly exaggerated, according to a Der Standard report.

In mid-June, Rystad Energy, a global provider of energy information, conducted an analysis to understand the reasons behind the current low prices. They found that the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Norway, and other countries, coupled with the remaining Russian supplies, has been sufficient to meet Europe's demand. Furthermore, gas storage facilities are currently well-stocked, a vital factor leading up to the upcoming winter season.

On average, gas storage across the European Union is already at 74 percent capacity, marking a 20 percentage point increase compared to the previous year. Austria, in particular, boasts a more relaxed situation, with its storage facilities, among the largest in Europe for domestic consumption, currently at 80 percent capacity. In contrast, less than half of the current storage amount was available a year ago.

Austria plummets in gender equality index

Austria's position in the global ranking of gender equality, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), has experienced a significant decline. Among 146 countries, Austria now stands at the 47th position. This marks a drop of 26 places compared to the previous year in the index, which has been compiled since 2006. The decline can primarily be attributed to the field of politics, where the underrepresentation of female ministers played a significant role.

Iceland has once again secured the top spot in the rankings, followed by Norway, Finland, New Zealand, and Sweden. Germany, Nicaragua, Namibia, Lithuania, and Belgium claimed the sixth to tenth positions, respectively.

Globally, progress in closing the gender gap remained minimal in the past year. According to calculations by the WEF, at the current pace, it will take 131 years for the gap between women and men to be fully closed if the world continues moving towards equality at such a slow rate.

Austria was warned of possible terror attack

According to reports, a foreign intelligence service had allegedly alerted Austria's Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN) in March about a planned attack on the Regenbodenparade (Pride Parade) in Vienna, scheduled for this last weekend.

The warning was triggered by chat conversations in which one of the three suspects mentioned the intention to acquire weapons. The 17-year-old suspect had already drawn the attention of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as confirmed by DSN head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

The suspect and two others were apprehended over the weekend by Austrian authorities suspected of being Islamic State (IS) sympathisers planning an attack against the Pride Parade. During raids on two premises on Saturday, authorities discovered weapons and other evidence against the three Austrians with Bosnian and Chechen roots.

Austria beat Sweden 2-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

Christoph Baumgartner, the midfielder for Austria, played a pivotal role in securing a comfortable 2-0 victory for his team against Sweden in their Euro 2024 Group F qualifier on Tuesday.

Baumgartner's late goals proved decisive, as Austria now heads the group with 10 points from four games. They enjoy a three-point lead over Belgium, who have played one match less, while Sweden currently occupies the third position with three points.

The UEFA Euro 2024 will take place from June 14th to July 14th next year in ten different host cities in Germany.

