Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Number of accidents with mountain biking increases

Mountain biking accidents in Austria are increasing, according to data from the Alpine Police and the Austrian Road Safety Board (ÖKAS). Nearly half of all accidents occur in Tyrol, highlighting the importance of tips and preparation for accident prevention.

Mountain biking has gained popularity as a trendy sport, especially with the rise of e-bikes. However, as more people venture off-road on bikes, accidents have also risen. Over the past decade, mountain biking accidents in Tyrol have more than quadrupled. In 2013, there were 96 mountain bike accidents, whereas last year saw 430 accidents.

The most common injuries sustained in these accidents are to the head and shoulders. Shoulder injuries account for 22 percent of the cases, while head injuries comprise 13 percent. Notably, 42 percent of fatal accidents are attributed to cardiovascular failure, often when individuals overestimate their physical abilities.

Cardiovascular failure accidents in alpine areas can be hazardous due to limited rescue and medical care access. Matthias Knaus, the executive director of the Curatorship for Alpine Safety, emphasised the need for appropriate emergency measures and timely assistance in such cases, according to an ORF report.

Most mountain bike accidents happen during descents rather than ascents. However, caution is essential in both directions, especially when using e-bikes. Knaus advised riders to consider the entire ride, including the descent, and to familiarise themselves with the handling characteristics of e-bikes, which tend to be heavier and have longer braking distances.

READ ALSO: Why getting rescued in the Austrian Alps could cost you thousands

The Austrian insurance for if you get sued – or want to sue someone

It’s a common joke – with a lot of truth behind it. In German-speaking countries like Austria, it feels like there’s insurance for almost everything. Rechtsschutzversicherung – or “legal insurance,” helps mitigate the risk of financial ruin due to legal disputes.

No matter what country you’re in, getting sued or ending up in court can be the stuff of nightmares. In addition to the stress of whatever legal issue landed you there in the first place, expensive lawyer bills can mount quickly and leave a financial catastrophe in their wake. Those able to pay can often simply starve out those who can’t.

But unlike what internationals living in Austria might be used to from their home countries, legal insurance can help mitigate this risk if you’re unfortunate enough to end up in a lawsuit or in court. In many cases, the insurance will pay your legal fees.

Advertisement

Law against light pollution planned

In Upper Austria, there are plans to reduce light pollution during the night through a new law announced by Environmental State Councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens). The aim is to provide municipalities with legal certainty when implementing restrictions on street lighting.

Under the proposed law, municipalities will be required to operate public lighting in an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner. This includes limiting the intensity of light and the duration for which public lighting is switched on. Kaineder suggests that the lights can be turned off in certain areas where no one is present after midnight.

The goal is not only to save energy but also to protect nocturnal insects and animals while improving the view of the night sky. Kaineder dismisses concerns that reduced lighting would attract burglars who can operate more covertly in the dark. He cites statistics showing that well-lit areas, such as car dealerships, are often targeted by thieves even with ample lighting.

Certain areas with high importance, such as train stations or underpasses, will still maintain adequate lighting. Kaineder expects the new law to be approved in the state parliament in the autumn. However, the FPÖ expresses concerns about potential additional bureaucratic burdens for home builders and small to medium-sized enterprises.

READ ALSO: The five best places for stargazing in Austria

Advertisement

Violent thunderstorms hit central Carinthia

Carinthia experienced a violent storm on Monday evening, resulting in numerous operations for the fire departments, ORF reported. The communities of Pörtschach, Krumpendorf, Reifnitz, and the municipality of Moosburg in the Wörthersee region were particularly affected.

The storm brought strong gusts of wind, heavy rain, and hail, prompting the deployment of emergency task forces, as the state alarm and warning centre (LAWZ) reported. The storm passed over the Villach district around 5:00 p.m., leading to flooded streets in Villach. The municipalities of Moosburg, Pörtschach, Krumpendorf, and Reifnitz experienced the most severe impact from the thunderstorm.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., uprooted trees, mudslides, and damaged power lines were reported. Some cellars required pumping out. According to the provincial alarm and warning centre, around ten volunteer fire departments were involved in 25 operations. By 9:00 p.m., most of the operations had been concluded.

READ ALSO: How to protect yourself during storm season in Austria

Advertisement

Number of traffic fatalities down significantly since 2012

Since 2012, Austria has significantly reduced the number of traffic fatalities, with a decrease of 30.3 percent. The entire European Union (EU) aims to halve the number of traffic fatalities by 2030.

According to the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) data, only Lithuania has surpassed this target, reducing road fatalities by 60 percent over the past ten years. The average decrease for the EU during the same period was 22.1 percent.

In 2012, Austria had 63 traffic fatalities per million inhabitants; in 2022, the figure stood at 41. The total number of traffic fatalities decreased from 531 in 2012 to 370 in the previous year, representing a decrease of 30.3 percent. With 41 traffic fatalities per million inhabitants, Austria ranked 13th alongside Cyprus. Norway had the safest roads in Europe in the previous year, with 21 traffic fatalities per million, followed by Sweden, with 22 traffic fatalities per million. Romania had the highest number of traffic fatalities, with 86 per million inhabitants. On average, the 27 EU countries reported 46 traffic fatalities per million inhabitants.

In the first half of 2023 (until June 18th), preliminary figures from the Ministry of the Interior reported 151 deaths in road accidents, representing a 13 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022. However, several federal states experienced significant increases, including Salzburg with a 113 percent rise from eight to 17 fatalities, Vorarlberg with a 17 percent increase from six to seven deaths, Carinthia with a ten percent rise from ten to eleven fatalities, and Tyrol with a seven percent increase from 15 to 16 fatalities.

Among the causes of accidents this year, 36 fatalities were attributed to excessive speed, distracted driving, and negligence.

Klaus Robatsch, director of traffic safety at KFV, emphasised the risks of using mobile phones while driving without hands-free devices and called for including these offences in the penalty points system. He also advocated for lower speed limits and extended revocation periods for driving licenses to promote a change in mindset and further reduce the number of traffic fatalities.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].