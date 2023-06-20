How to register your child for Vienna's free summer German courses

Advertisement

The City of Vienna is offering free German courses during the summer specifically designed for students who lack sufficient knowledge of the language.

These students attend separate classes and are not graded until their German is deemed sufficient to follow along with regular schooling. The purpose of these courses is to help them integrate into regular classes more quickly. According to the city administration, registration for the courses is open until the beginning of July.

The German courses are provided by the educational institution "Interface Vienna" and cater to students from various levels, including elementary and middle schools. The course lasts two weeks, with classes held every morning from Monday to Friday.

READ ALSO: What are the best German classes for you in Vienna?

Each course will accommodate a maximum of 16 students, allowing for individual attention and tailored instruction based on the students' needs. The lessons are designed to incorporate various activities, including excursions, to facilitate learning among the children.

Registration for the German courses remains open until July 3rd. Interested individuals can register online or in person. For any registration-related inquiries, a designated telephone number, +43 676 852 237 531, is available from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 12 pm. There are still open spots in the courses.

In order to join the courses, the children must be registered as residing in Vienna, attend a Viennese school and be referred to as an "außerordentliche*r Schüler*in" (which could be translated as "special student").

These so-called "special students" are usually children who recently moved to Austria or who live in the country but do not have German as their native language. They need to take a specific German language test (known as the MIKA-D) which determines the level of German language support they'll need throughout the school year and their ability to follow along with regular classes.

Advertisement

Summer courses for elementary school (Volksschule)

Target group: Special Viennese elementary school students and children who will be attending elementary school starting in September (grades 0-4).

Classes: Three dates between 10.07.23 and 18.08.23 (10.07.-21.07./24.07.- 04.08./07.08.-18.08.), Monday to Friday, 08.30-11.30 am

More information in English HERE.

READ ALSO: Four things foreigners in Austria need to know about the education system

Summer courses for Secondary Level school (Sekundarstufe 1)

Target group: Special Viennese students of a Viennese secondary school, AHS or polytechnic school (school levels 5-9).

Classes: Three dates between 10.07.23 and 18.08.23 (10.07.-21.07./24.07.- 04.08./07.08.-18.08.), Monday to Friday, 9-12 am

More information in English HERE.

Advertisement

Viennese Summer German Literacy Courses for Secondary Level 1 Students (Alphabetisierung für Schüler*innen der Sekundarstufe 1)

Target group: Special Viennese students of secondary level 1 with literacy needs.

Classes: Two dates between 10.07.23 and 18.08.23 (10.07.-28.07, 31.07.-18.08.), Monday to Friday, 9-12 am.

More information in English HERE.