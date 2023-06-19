Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrians to vote on nine new referendums

It has been nearly two months since seven referendum initiatives became available for signatures at Austria's municipal offices in April. While these initiatives have made their way into parliament, nine more were launched on Monday. These can be signed from June 19th to 26th, on-site at any municipal office, at the magistrates' offices in Vienna, or online on the Interior Ministry's website.

All these initiatives aim to gather at least 100,000 signatures, which would then require the National Council to address the petition for a referendum.

The range of topics covered by these petitions is diverse. They include proposals such as a new constitutional law confirming Austria's non-membership in any military alliance, an end to the gender-inclusive language practice of using "*innen" in German texts, a ban on Instagram for children under 13, and the live broadcasting of investigative committees.

Another initiative calls for supermarkets to be legally obligated to donate expired but still edible food to combat food waste. Similarly, a petition requests more transparent food labels regarding the product’s origin. On the other hand, a far-right-led petition seeks the immediate deportation of asylum applicants who break the law.

In addition, there is a referendum calling for higher interest rates for savings accounts and another that proposes immediate Austrian citizenship for individuals who have acted as whistleblowers, "fought for freedom," suffered political imprisonment, and experienced torture.

Free movement courses to kick off in Austria's public parks

Woke up this morning fancying a free course in the park?

Depending on where you are, you could catch a morning Pilates course in Gmunden’s Toscana Park, an AquaFit at 10:30 am in Pressbaum’s beach pool, or a folk dancing class in the evening in Vienna’s Donaustadt.

All are part of Bewegt im Park, a program supported by the federal Sports Ministry, the City of Vienna and the Austrian Social Insurance Association.

Those interested can find courses on the main Bewegt im Park website, which also features a map and searchable function to find classes in their region or at specific dates or times, as The Local reported. People can also search specifically for accessible courses as well.

Austria foils pride parade attack

Austrian police have arrested three youngsters, including a 14-year-old, for allegedly planning an attack at Vienna's pride parade, which drew hundreds of thousands of people, officials said Sunday.

The men aged 14, 17 and 20 suspected of being Islamic State (IS) sympathisers were held ahead of the parade, according to domestic intelligence agency (DSN) chief Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

He told reporters there was "never any threat" to those who participated in the Pride Parade in central Vienna on Saturday.

FPÖ denounces Rauch for safe sex campaign for Pride Month

The FPÖ has criticised Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) for a safer sex campaign launched during "Pride Month", Der Standard reported. According to the FPÖ, the campaign focuses not on disease prevention but on promoting specific sexual practices. FPÖ family spokeswoman Rosa Ecker argues this violates section 2 of the Pornography Act.

The campaign features messages such as "Horny for doggy?", "Hot for scissoring?" accompanied by the response: "Yes. Safe!" The FPÖ takes issue with these messages displayed on postcards, beer coasters, and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

However, the Ministry of Health dismisses the criticism, emphasising that the campaign intentionally avoids explicit depictions of eroticism and pornography to ensure child and youth protection. The postcards feature animal heads instead of human imagery.

The campaign's design and language were deliberately crafted to be eye-catching and tailored to the target audience of adolescents and young adults. The ministry asserts that the advertising materials are not accessible to children since they are distributed in venues such as nightclubs. The ministry and the Austrian Advertising Council have stated that there is no danger to children and young people.

The campaign aims to address the rise of sexually transmitted infections, which have increased globally and particularly in Europe, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) cited by the ministry. These infections can lead to health issues like infertility or cancer. The "Yes. SAFE!" campaign seeks to mitigate the spread of such diseases.

Extreme heat ahead in Austria

The weather forecast for Austria predicts hot temperatures up to 35C this week, accompanied by the possibility of thunderstorms. However, the heat will be followed by cooler weather starting from Friday.

Monday will have passing clouds in the north and west, with mostly sunny weather overall. Afternoon thunderstorms or rain showers are likely, especially in the west and southwest. Temperatures will range from 26C to 32C.

Tuesday will start sunny, followed by cumulus clouds and potential thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and northern areas. Morning temperatures will be between nine and 19C, with highs of 28C to 33C.

Wednesday will bring an increased risk of thunderstorms across Austria as energetic air from the southwest moves in. The sun will appear intermittently, fueling the thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will range from 27C to 33C.

Thursday will continue with the possibility of thunderstorms throughout the country. Sunny intervals can be expected in between the thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will range from 16C to 21C, with highs reaching 25C to 35C.

Friday marks the start of the weekend with a significant cold front from the west. The western half of the country will experience cooler temperatures and intense rain. Thunderstorms with potential damage are expected in the south and east. Temperatures will reach up to 29C around noon but drop to around 20C in the evening.

