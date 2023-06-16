Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Teachers and educators protest for better working conditions

On Thursday, 70 organisations and civil society initiatives came together for the "Action Day Education" to advocate for inclusive education and improved conditions in the education sector. Demonstrations and actions took place in public spaces across provincial capitals, with several thousand people rallying in Vienna. Strikes were also held in Linz and Graz.

In Vienna, approximately 4,000 participants gathered at the Votivpark, carrying posters that called for reduced bureaucracy, increased staffing, support, and educational autonomy.

The demand for an education system with adequate resources to ensure equal participation for disabled individuals was also prominent. The Youth Council expressed their support, urging young people to take a stand.

Passports, money, Brexit: The main issues affecting Brits in Austria

A few years ago, one of the main issues for British people in Austria was Brexit – particularly how a change in status from EU citizen to third-country national would impact them.

Now, a few years into post-Brexit life, the split from the EU is still causing some problems, but it's not the only issue Brits have to deal with.

We spoke to the British Embassy in Vienna and British people living in the Alpine Republic to find out more.

A 69-year-old drowned in Lake Wörthersee

On Thursday, a couple from Vienna went swimming in Lake Wörthersee. However, upon reaching the shore, the woman realised her 69-year-old husband was missing. After an extensive search effort, the man was found deceased.

The couple had been swimming from the jetty of a vacation home in Pörtschach on Lake Wörthersee, approximately 100 meters away, and were returning. The husband was swimming faster than his wife on the way back, causing her to lose sight of him. Concerned, she called emergency services when she couldn't locate her husband upon reaching the shore. A large-scale search operation was immediately launched.

The search involved the participation of volunteer fire departments, water rescue teams, and diving groups. Around 7 p.m., the missing man was discovered approximately 24 meters deep and about 60 meters from the shore. Unfortunately, he was found lifeless, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The exact circumstances surrounding the swimming accident are still unclear at this time.

Austria gets criticism in EU corruption report

A recent report from the Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) paints an unfavourable picture of Austria's performance.

According to the report, Austria ranks among the countries with the lowest implementation of recommendations. Specifically, 35 percent of the recommendations have not been acted upon. Only eight countries fared worse, with Liechtenstein, Turkey, and Hungary being the least responsive.

The recommendations primarily revolved around improving the conduct of members of parliament, judges, and public prosecutors. In the case of parliamentarians, Austria has implemented less than half of the suggested measures.

First heatwave to arrive in Austria

It is time to unpack your swimming trunks as Austria is about to experience its first heatwave of the year in the coming days. Thermometers should reach 33C by Wednesday, accordion to the forecast of Geosphere Austria.

This year, the arrival of the heatwave has been relatively delayed compared to previous years. Typically, we would have reached temperatures of 30C in April or, at the latest, in May. The last time the country experienced such a delayed first heat day was in 1990.

However, the situation varied across Europe. While Germany and England reached the 30-degree mark several weeks ago, Austria had a relatively cool start to the summer. This cooler weather is expected to continue on Friday, but things will get hotter over the weekend.

The delayed start to summer was attributed to high-pressure areas getting blocked over Great Britain and Scandinavia and not moving further west as expected, according to a Kurier report.

Babler scores just better than Rendi-Wagner in trust index

In the race to gain voters' trust, the newly appointed chairman of the SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria), Andreas Babler, has to catch up from a position in the middle of the field.

According to the trust index compiled by the Austria Press Agency and the market research institute OGM, Babler has a balance of minus 14, which is only slightly better than his predecessor, Pamela Rendi-Wagner. The index indicates that only a few politicians have positive trust ratings, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Justice Minister Alma Zadic (from the Green Party), and Second National Council President Doris Bures (SPÖ).

Overall, the June Confidence Index for Austria's top politicians shows no significant changes compared to April. However, there is a positive trend for most of the government members included in the survey, as mentioned by Wolfgang Bachmayer, the head of OGM. Nonetheless, the majority of politicians still receive negative confidence ratings.

