Austrian German word of the day: Heuer
Austrian German offers up plenty of its own linguistic treats not used in standard German. Here’s one you’re likely to hear or read to discuss annual events, for example.
What does it mean?
Heuer is used by speakers of Austrian German, in Switzerland, or sometimes in southern Germany, often as a stand-in for “this year.” It might sound very similar to the standard German word heute, for “today.”
How do you use it or where might you see it?
Using heuer up north in Germany might raise a few eyebrows. In Austria though, it might show people that you appreciate the local lingo, rather than using high German all the time.
Unlike some other words in Austrian German, that are often just used in informal situations, heuer is used in newspapers, in politics, and at work in addition to informal conversation.
One place you might see it quite a bit is on sports broadcasts, where commentators might discuss “this year” versus “last year.”
For example, you might see Die Mannschaft ist heuer besser vorbereitet or “the team is better prepared this year.”
