Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Lake Neusiedl gets some relief after rains

Lake Neusiedl has experienced a rise in water levels of around 15 centimetres following the recent rains, surpassing last year's level. This increase in water is also observed in some lakes that had dried up during spring.

The rainfall has had a positive impact on various bird species as well. However, the rains arrived too late for grey geese that typically breed in March. Additionally, rising water levels may have caused the loss of some avocet clutches near the shore, according to Harald Grabenhofer, the Head of Research at Neusiedler See - Seewinkel National Park. Nevertheless, the increased rainfall is seen as beneficial for the bird population.

The primary objective of the national park is to raise the groundwater level in the Seewinkel region, as it is crucial for preserving the lakes. The province of Burgenland has plans to implement a forthcoming supply line that addresses this issue effectively.

"We have made significant progress," states Heinrich Dorner's office (SPÖ), the responsible provincial councillor. "Regarding the supply line from the Moson-Danube and an interim solution in the Einserkanal that can be implemented relatively quickly, we rely on our Hungarian neighbours." Any discharge into Lake Neusiedl requires approval from the International Hungarian-Austrian Water Commission.

The Ikva River will be dammed as a temporary solution, and water will be pumped into the lake.

Simultaneously, the province is exploring an intra-Austrian supply line. Efforts are being made at a rapid pace to save the lake that, for years now, has been drying up more and more during the scorching summer months.

How to enjoy summer like a true Austrian

Even though Austria is known for its winter offers (hello, ski resorts!), the country is also a fantastic summer destination (or staycation) during the summer; when the sun is out, the lakes are full, and parks are green.

Austrians genuinely know how to enjoy their country in all seasons, and summer is no exception. Even the concept that there are no beaches in Austria - a landlocked country in the middle of Europe - gets challenged by the locals, who ask you to check the shores of lakes and visit some trendy bars and restaurants by the Danube River.

If you want to experience summer in Austria like a local, here are a few things you should experience.

Kika/Leiner stores full as customers look for 'bankruptcy sale'

As the furniture and retailer stores are about o close, customers are flocking to the locations to hunt for knockdown prices, Austrian media has been reporting. Customers were also quick to redeem vouchers before the warehouse giant entered in-court restructuring. "I'm certainly not giving them anything", a pensioner told Der Standard as she hurried to redeem her credit balance at a Kika store in Eisenstadt.

Kika Eisenstadt is one of 23 locations that is closing. It has been six years since the building was renovated for €5.5 million. Footballer David Alaba was invited to the opening ceremony as a crowd puller. Those who came could win flights by helicopter over Eisenstadt. Even then, the retail group was in deep financial trouble.

The furniture chain Kika/Leiner, now under the ownership of Hermann Wieser, this week filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the Regional Court of St. Pölten, as reported. This is considered the largest insolvency in Austria in the past ten years, with approximately 3,300 employees affected and unsecured creditor claims totalling €132 million, according to the Alpenländische Kreditorenverband (AKV).

Customers holding vouchers from Kika or Leiner can rest assured that they can fully redeem them at all operational stores. The company guarantees this commitment in its application for the opening of restructuring proceedings. Similarly, customers who have placed open orders or made advance payments can expect to receive their goods in their entirety, as the group strives to provide reassurance.

However, the appointment of an insolvency administrator is necessary to facilitate the fulfilment of all outstanding purchase contracts. Thus, it is crucial to await the administrator's declaration.

Consumer protection advocates advise customers to exercise caution when ordering goods that require down payments. Issues related to warranty could arise with immediately available products that turn out to be defective.

Three bodies were found with gunshot wounds in Styria

On Tuesday evening, three dead bodies were discovered in a residential building in St. Peter am Kammersberg, located in the Murau district. All three individuals had sustained gunshot wounds, prompting the involvement of the regional criminal investigation office.

Authorities initiated a search of the remote home after the man failed to show up for work, with the collaboration of the police and fire department. The bodies of the three adults were subsequently found.

Due to the gunshot wounds on the corpses, external factors could not be ruled out, explained Markus Lamb, spokesperson for the police. Consequently, forensic officers and investigators from the State Criminal Police Office commenced their work at night to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to preliminary information from the police, it is believed that two of the deceased individuals are a married couple from the Murau district, registered at the residence in St. Peter am Kammersberg. The third dead woman's identity and relationship with the couple remain under investigation.

The public prosecutor's office in Leoben has ordered autopsies to be conducted on the bodies. Forensic experts and a firearms specialist were also summoned at night to determine the exact sequence of events. The police have not yet released any information regarding a potential motive for the crime.

It is worth noting that Austria registers approximately 30 cases of murder and nearly double that number of attempted murders targeting women each year. According to statistics from the European Union's authority Eurostat, Austria is among the countries where more women than men become victims of violent crimes, ORF reported.

Furthermore, an alarming aspect of femicide is that the perpetrators may already be known to the police and have existing relationships or family ties with the women upon whom they inflict violence.

Farmers fear 'bloody alpine summer' as wolf attacks grow

The recent occurrence of two suspected wolf attacks in Pinzgau, Salzburg, has raised concerns, leading the Chamber of Agriculture to issue a warning about a potentially "bloody alpine summer." They are advocating for the shooting of "problem wolves." The incidents have prompted many mountain farmers to contemplate whether they should keep their animals on the alpine pastures, ORF reported.

Hikers in Pinzgau made a distressing discovery last weekend, stumbling upon 20 dead sheep and lambs. While the DNA analysis results are still pending, Chamber of Agriculture President Rupert Quehenberger firmly believes that the evidence points to a wolf. Quehenberger expresses apprehension regarding potential limitations on managing Salzburg's alpine pastures.

"You don't drive your animal up to the alpine pastures to then leave it up there as wolf food, but it's about the farmers' economic existence to enable alpine pasture farming in the future," Quehenberger says.

To address this pressing issue, the Chamber of Agriculture is renewing its call for the shooting of "problem wolves." However, such a course of action contradicts EU law, which provides strict protection for the wolf. Lucas Ende, the species protection coordinator at the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, criticises this approach. Ende disagrees with the argument that implementing herd protection measures like fences is impractical in steep mountain terrain.

Ende believes that although there is no definitive solution, herd protection can be feasible in Salzburg's alpine pasture areas. However, he perceives a lack of political will to address the matter at present.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union also emphasises the importance of providing mountain farmers with equal state support for wolf protection measures, similar to their counterparts in the valley.

Austrian Red Cross calls for blood donations

During the summer months, local hospitals in Austria face a critical shortage of blood supply. The Red Cross has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations, particularly emphasising the need for "fresh" blood.

Gerald Schöpfer, President of the Austrian Red Cross, expressed concern over maintaining sufficient blood reserves during the holidays. He highlighted that last year, blood stock levels were dangerously low nationwide, putting the provision of adequate care at risk.

Jetzt den Sommer retten und Blutspenden! Das Rote Kreuz ruft vor Beginn der Sommerferien dringend zur Blutspende auf! via @APAOTS @roteskreuzat #Blutspendenrettetleben https://t.co/wfvOe1cN93 — Margit Draxl (@MargitDraxl) June 12, 2023

To ensure the best possible care for patients throughout the summer, Austrian blood donation services require 15,000 units of life-saving blood in stock before the start of the vacation period. The Red Cross has launched the "Save the Summer. Donate Blood" campaign to encourage individuals to donate blood.

Ursula Kreil, Head of Acceptance at the Blood Donor Center for Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland, emphasised the significance of attracting young donors, as many dedicated blood donors from older age groups are reaching a stage where they can no longer donate. Currently, only 3.6 percent of the eligible population in Austria donate blood, which poses a growing concern due to demographic changes.

The percentage of blood donors varies significantly across different regions of Austria. In Vienna, for instance, the figure is below two percent, according to the Red Cross. Another challenge during the summer, when many people are on vacation, is the limited shelf life of a blood unit, which is only 42 days. Therefore, a constant and ongoing effort to replenish blood stock levels is crucial.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].