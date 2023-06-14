Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Climate activists start protest week in Innsbruck

The climate group Last Generation started on Monday their protest week in Tyrol's capital Innsbruck. The movement blocked streets demanding actions to fight climate change in Austria.

According to the police spokesman, the situation was peaceful despite the action not being announced beforehand. The authorities expect road-blocking protests for the entire week, and the group doesn't rule out taking their protests to other cities in Austria.

Last Generation has already promoted several protests in Vienna this year, as The Local reported.

How long does the naturalisation process for Austrian citizenship take?

Austrian citizenship allows you to live, work and study in Austria without any visa or residency status concerns. It will also give you the right to vote and be eligible for local, regional and national positions, among other rights and responsibilities.

However, it is a challenging process, with many requirements needing to be fulfilled and a minimum residency requirement of at least six (up to 10 in some cases) years before you can even apply to become an Austrian citizen. After those residency years, you still need to wait for what can be a very long time before you can get your Austrian passport in your hands.

So, how long does it take?

Two-thirds of Austrians use deodorant daily

It may seem like a superficial topic, but with summer arriving, people in Austria start to dread something in particular: other people's body odours (especially on public transport). According to a study by the industry platform Kosmetik, around two-thirds (just under 65 percent) of people in Austria use deodorants or antiperspirants on a daily basis.

The proportion of women, at 71.5 percent, is much higher than that of men, at 57.7 percent, the survey revealed, according to a Der Standard report.

Kika/Leiner filed for insolvency

The furniture chain Kika/Leiner, now under the ownership of Hermann Wieser, has filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the Regional Court of St. Pölten, broadcaster ORF reported. This is considered the largest insolvency in Austria in the past ten years, with approximately 3,300 employees affected and unsecured creditor claims totalling €132 million, according to the Alpenländische Kreditorenverband (AKV).

No information has been provided regarding the company's assets, as announced by AKV, Creditreform, and KSV. The insolvency is attributed to factors such as increased price pressure, unfulfilled sales expectations, and delivery delays caused by the pandemic.

The insolvency affects 3,296 employees, and the state is expected to cover over 80 percent of the outstanding claims, according to Karl-Heinz Goetze of Kreditschutzverband von 1870 in an interview with Ö1. With a well-prepared procedure, the process could be completed within three months.

The preliminary estimate of liabilities, amounting to €132 million, includes trade accounts receivable of €40 million, which will be partially covered by insurance, as well as public charges, contributions, and employee receivables, including termination claims resulting from terminated employment contracts.

According to the company, kika/Leiner vouchers can still be fully redeemed at all open stores, as stated in the application for restructuring proceedings. Kika/Leiner also aims to fulfil orders and deliver goods for customers who have made advance payments (totalling approximately €42 million). However, this requires the involvement of the appointed insolvency administration to enter into all open purchase contracts.

The restructuring plan must be approved by most creditors, with the State Financial Procurator's Office representing the Republic of Austria having an important role in the decision-making process. The State Financial Procurator's Office is responsible for safeguarding the interests of the Republic, as Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) stated, considering that the state is one of the firm's largest creditors.

Police warn against scam emails

The police in Austria has issued a warning about a phishing email that is currently circulating, aiming to trick recipients into clicking on an attached document. In this fraudulent email, a supposed lawyer from the regional police headquarters requests the recipient to make a statement regarding a sensitive case. The email's subject line reads "Convocation - last warning" (or Einberufung letzte Warnung in German), and it includes a PDF document as an attachment.

The police spokesperson, Stefan Loidl, warned that such emails are a trap and advised recipients not to open the attached file under any circumstances. He further recommended deleting such suspicious emails immediately upon receipt.

Opening the attachments in these mass extortion emails can often lead to malware infecting the recipient's computer system. It is also important not to respond to the email, as doing so confirms to the criminals that the email address is active and can be targeted further.

Some of these phishing emails may also contain poorly written German. To protect oneself, it is advisable to provide a private email address only in exceptional cases and use a separate email address for online store orders or newsletter subscriptions, according to experts.

