Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian Ministry of Interior pushes for repatriation of Indians

The Ministry of the Interior in Austria is actively working on repatriating Indian citizens whose asylum procedures in the country have concluded with a legally binding negative outcome, according to a government statement.

With the termination of visa-free entry for Indian citizens via Serbia and the establishment of new bilateral agreements with India, the repatriation process for Indians will be consistently pursued, as announced by the Interior Ministry over the weekend.

"The recently concluded mobility agreement with India is a prerequisite for rapid and consistent returns and deportations. These measures smash the business of traffickers and prevent asylum abuse," said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, according to the statement.

Thus far, there have been four charter operations in which 68 individuals have been repatriated. Additionally, individual repatriations to India have taken place. Overall, the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum has facilitated the return of 257 Indian nationals from Austria this year, with 180 leaving voluntarily and 77 being deported forcibly, as reported by the Interior Ministry.

All individuals repatriated from Austria to India have undergone asylum procedures that have concluded with negative outcomes. The current recognition rate stands at zero percent. As a result, approximately 80 percent of cases are processed through fast-track or urgent procedures. According to the Interior Ministry, around 19,000 Indians applied for international protection in Austria in 2022.

How Europe’s strikes will affect people in Austria this summer

Austria itself isn’t experiencing the labour disputes many other countries are due to the rising cost of living. However, travellers in the alpine republic could still see some knock-on effects from other places.

44 percent want the SPÖ in the next federal government

According to the latest projections, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) in Austria currently has the support of only 20 percent of the electorate in a National Council election. However, the same survey reveals that 44 percent of eligible voters want to see the SPÖ in government after the next election. Only 29 percent prefer to see the SPÖ remain in opposition, while 27 percent remain undecided.

Political researcher David Pfarrhofer highlighted this disparity in an interview with Der Standard, emphasising the difference between being willing to vote for a party and being willing to give it a share of political responsibility. Even supporters of other parties, such as the liberal NEOS and the Green Party, desire SPÖ participation in government.

Among voters of the ruling Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), 39 percent are divided equally between those in favour and those opposed to the SPÖ's involvement in government.

The only party clearly opposed to a coalition with the SPÖ is the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ).

Among declared SPÖ supporters, 85 percent believe that their party should at least participate in a coalition after the next election, with only 10 percent of Social Democratic voters favouring another term in opposition.

Pfarrhofer attributes the high level of support for SPÖ participation in government to the fact that a majority of today's voters grew up during periods when Social Democrats led the government. This includes the older generation under leaders such as Kreisky, Sinowatz, Vranitzky, and Klima and the younger generation under Gusenbauer, Faymann, and Kern. These experiences have influenced their political understanding across party lines.

Furthermore, there is a consensus among voters that if the SPÖ emerges as the strongest party in the election, it should provide the next chancellor, with 61 percent considering this to be a natural expectation.

Vienna Symphony appoints Petr Popelka as chief conductor

The Vienna Symphony on Friday announced it had appointed Petr Popelka as its new chief conductor to replace Andres Orozco-Estrada, who walked out 14 months ago.

Orozco-Estrada had unexpectedly quit in April 2022 due to "unbridgeable differences", the symphony's PR manager Julia Brueggemann told AFP.

Popelka, 37, will take up his post as chief conductor designate to conduct over 20 performances with the orchestra in the 2023/2024 season starting in September. He will then take up the position of chief conductor from September 2024 for an initial period of five years.

Born in Prague in 1986, Popelka trained as a double-bass player and later joined the Staatskapelle Dresden under principal conductor Christian Thielemann. Popelka described his new job as "a dream come true" in a statement published on his website.

"Even as a teenager, I regularly drove from Prague to Vienna with my parents to listen to the greatest orchestras in the world in this city," he said.

"To me, the Wiener Symphoniker is the musical embodiment of Vienna, an orchestra that captures and evokes the city's spirit, an ensemble with a great tradition but, above all, an orchestra that has always encapsulated a modern pioneering spirit".

Popelka is currently chief conductor of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra Oslo as well as the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra.

'Fridays for Future' send open letter to Austrian government

The Austrian Constitutional Court (VfGH) is set to examine climate complaints in the upcoming week, including a case filed by twelve children and young people who argue that their children's rights and future are endangered due to the lack of climate protection measures.

The climate protection group "Fridays for Future," which supports the lawsuit, sent an open letter to the federal government emphasising the need for immediate and effective climate protection measures for the sake of the children and their future.

The activists assert that the government's climate policy thus far contradicts the high value placed on children's rights in Austria. They criticise the expired Climate Protection Act, which, since its expiration at the end of 2020, lacks climate targets and binding force, rendering it ineffective.

According to the activists, a new climate protection law should be enacted to safeguard the rights of all generations. They highlight that the effects of the climate crisis are already evident in Austria, such as green ski slopes and dried-up lakes.

Various individuals, including Martin Puntigam from the Science Busters, artist Erwin Wurm, ski racer Julian Schütter, and molecular biologist Martin Moder signed the open letter.

How to make the most of a quick trip from Vienna to Bratislava

Getting to Bratislava from the Austrian capital is about as easy as it gets, with more than a few Vienna residents having made several such trips.

With plenty of options for things to see or ways to get there at an affordable price, it’s a simple international treat for a Vienna visitor or resident.

Once you’re in Bratislava, your wallet may well thank you as well. While estimates vary depending on index, the cost of living in the Slovak capital is about one-quarter less expensive than Prague and about a third less than Vienna.

