Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ party dips in polls

A recent voting intention poll shows that the centre-left SPÖ party has once again fallen in the preference of Austrian voters.

The party, which recently changed its leadership (twice, given the voting mishap over the weekend), has lost four percentage points and now has only 20 percent of voting intention for the federal elections in Austria.

The far-right party FPÖ continues to lead with 27 percent, followed by centre-right ÖVP. The SPÖ votes migrated to other left or centre-leaning parties, as the Greens went up by two percentage points, reaching 12 percent, the liberal Neos reached 11 percent, and the communist party KPÖ now has 4 percent.

Austria's federal elections should take place in the Autumn 2024. Then, Austrian citizens over 16 will be able to vote for a new parliament, which in turn selects a chancellor. Currently, the country is ruled by a coalition between the ÖVP and the Greens.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How do Austrians elect their chancellor?

Why is Vienna pushing hard for the easing of citizenship rules?

Authorities in the Austrian capital Vienna are campaigning hard for the federal government to change the bureaucratic process of naturalisation.

While the citizenship law is under federal jurisdiction and cannot be changed by individual provinces, regional authorities can still exert pressure for reforms. Vienna has advocated for law changes for several years, especially as the city's immigrant population continues to grow.

Why is that?

Advertisement

Austria has the most asylum-seeking children in the EU

Austria has the highest proportion of asylum-seeking children among EU countries, according to the Fundamental Rights Report published by the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) based in Vienna.

In 2022, the number of unaccompanied children seeking asylum in Austria more than doubled to 13,275 applications, compared to 5,605 children in 2021. This places Austria ahead of Germany (7,275) and the Netherlands (4,205) regarding the number of asylum-seeking children.

The report also indicates a significant increase in the number of asylum applications from children across the EU, rising from 25,130 applications in 2021 to 39,520 in 2022. In Austria, the number of asylum-seeking children in 2022 surpassed the figures from the peak of the migration crisis in 2015, when 8,275 applications were registered.

The growing number of asylum applications has decreased reception capacities in Austria during the second half of 2022. The report states that Austria faced a shortage of around 5,000 shelters, and the use of tents to accommodate asylum seekers in very cold conditions was criticised by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Advertisement

During her visit to Austria, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, raised concerns about the guardianship system for unaccompanied children. According to her report, while unaccompanied children are assigned a legal representative when they apply for asylum, full-fledged guardians are only appointed when children between 14 and 18 are admitted to the asylum procedure and placed in a state reception centre. This process can take weeks or even months, particularly if age determination is required.

The Ministry of Justice has formed a working group to propose legal reforms for the guardianship system based on these findings, according to a report by broadcaster ORF.

The FRA report also reveals that a statistics office integration monitor found that two out of five migrants from Afghanistan, Russia, Syria, and Turkey experienced occasional discrimination in Austria.

Discrimination was more prevalent in the workplace, job-seeking, and education compared to other areas. For example, 33 percent of respondents from Serbia and 48 percent of respondents from Syria reported experiencing discrimination in these contexts.

READ ALSO: Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria

Advertisement

Austria's far-right aims to suspend granting of citizenship to 'non-Europeans'

Austrian citizenship is not easy to get and is a very controversial subject in the country.

While members of the SPÖ, NEOS and Green parties argue that hurdles for naturalisation are too high and the process is too costly - preventing people from integrating - the far-right has come out on the opposite side, asking for "non-Europeans" not to be granted citizenship.

In a statement, the far-right party, which is currently leading voting intention polls for Austria's federal elections, said: "Apparently, the SPÖ and NEOS are trying to lure cheap votes by naturalising social migrants who are unwilling to integrate and are criminals.

"The FPÖ demands an opposite approach, namely a suspension of the granting of citizenship to non-Europeans. In addition, Vienna should not become a naturalisation capital, but a deportation capital".

You can read more about the far-right demand to block naturalisation processes here.

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Advertisement

200 train passengers evacuated from Austrian tunnel after fire

Authorities said some 200 passengers in Austria were evacuated Wednesday after the train they were riding caught fire in a tunnel.

Around 45 passengers suffered minor injuries in the incident, likely from smoke inhalation, local police told AFP.

On Wednesday evening, the train headed to Hamburg and Amsterdam was passing through a tunnel close to the city of Innsbruck in the Austrian Alps when its overhead wire snapped, a spokesman for the Austrian rail operator OeBB told AFP.

The spokesman said that the train carrying passengers was also transporting automobiles, and one or several of them caught fire from the damaged cable. "The fire was extinguished at 22:19, and the evacuation was complete by 23:40 local time," the official added.

The OeBB train left Vienna on Wednesday evening and was scheduled to arrive in Amsterdam on Thursday morning.

READ ALSO: What international border towns can you travel to on Austria’s KlimaTicket?

Advertisement

Long weekend will be warm and rainy

The long weekend in Austria brings unsettled weather with rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the east and south. Temperatures will remain warm.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected on Thursday, spreading across the country with occasional heavy rainfall. Friday will have showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half, while the west sees isolated showers and more sunshine. Saturday will be mostly sunny in the west, with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in the south and east. Sunday will be sunny in the west, with clouds, isolated sunny spells in the east, and the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.

Monday will start with fog and clouds, clearing up to the sun during the day. Some spring clouds will form over the mountains, bringing scattered rain showers or thunderstorms.

READ ALSO: How to protect yourself during storm season in Austria

Banner ad

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].