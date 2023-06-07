Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Election results are now 'unambiguous and clear', Babler says

After the third vote count for the chairmanship of the SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria), the new party leader Andreas Babler expressed "no doubt at all" about the result. He stated that the election commission carried out the recount, accompanied by a notary, resolving previous unanswered questions regarding two additional votes, transportation of the ballots, and subsequent counting.

Babler emphasised the need for the party to move forward and focus on its core values. In an interview with ZIB2, he highlighted his vision for the SPÖ, stating that it would become clearer what the party stands for regarding social democratic and socialist principles. He mentioned the importance of greater consistency in addressing poverty and speculation in the housing market.

Regarding the SPÖ's previous stance on migration and the demand for asylum centres at the EU's external border, Babler expressed scepticism. He emphasised the necessity of clear asylum procedures. He suggested that the current position needs to be reviewed for practicality, stating that the location of asylum centres is a secondary concern.

Babler also addressed his controversial statements about the European Union (EU). He clarified that while the EU is an essential lever for change, there are areas where improvements are needed. He emphasised the importance of Europe not becoming a fortress and maintaining an open and inclusive approach.

The topic of potential coalitions also arose with the new SPÖ leadership. Babler categorically ruled out a coalition with the far-right FPÖ (Freedom Party of Austria). However, he left the door open for a partnership with the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) but said that the ÖVP would need to demonstrate its capability to form a coalition again.



Are vaccinations compulsory for children in Austria?

Medicine in Austria can be controversial, from mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations to the use of essential oils and homoeopathy. Where does Austria stand on vaccines for children?

Kika/Leiner fires 1,900 employees

The new Kika/Leiner Group owner, Leiner Kika Möbelhandels, based in St. Pölten, has announced a comprehensive restructuring plan.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company revealed that 23 locations would be closed, and approximately 1,900 out of the 3,500 employees would be dismissed. These drastic measures are deemed necessary due to the urgent need for a massive restructuring of the company's operations, which had incurred an operating loss of over €150 million.

Hermann Wieser, the new owner and managing director, expressed in the press release that the company is now focused on "salvaging what can be saved".

For those affected by the layoffs, a package of measures has been developed, which includes a job platform with employment offers from companies such as Obi, Billa, Bipa, and Deichmann, according to the announcement.

The closures will take place by the end of July 2023, affecting Leiner locations in Judenburg, Wels, Linz, Steyr, Amstetten, Vöcklabruck, Villach, and Vienna North, as well as Kika locations in Lienz, Mistelbach, Liezen, Ried, Feldbach, Leoben, Saalfelden, Horn, Unterwart, St. Johann, Wörgl, Stockerau, Imst, Eisenstadt, and Vienna-Ottakring.

Given the company's challenging financial situation and significant liabilities, industry insiders speculate that it may be impossible to turn it around without resorting to insolvency. It is possible that an insolvency petition will be filed soon, with the court in St. Pölten expected to handle the proceedings. Reports indicate that the company's liabilities exceed €300 million.

Four children from Vorarlberg are in intensive care after an intestinal infection

A total of six children have been hospitalised due to an infection with E. coli bacteria, although it is still unclear how they became infected.

The first cases were reported on May 25th. Since then, several children with bloody diarrhoea have been brought to the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine outpatient clinic at LKH Feldkirch, the newspaper Der Standard reported. Some of the children developed a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to acute kidney failure. Four of them are receiving inpatient treatment at the Feldkirch regional hospital, while the other two are being treated at Innsbruck University Hospital, according to the regional sanitary directorate.

E coli bacteria naturally occur in the intestines of humans, but certain strains can cause severe diarrhoea, often with blood. Professor Siegfried Waldegger, a paediatrician at Med-Uni Innsbruck who is providing intensive care to two of the children, explained that these bacteria could also lead to severe kidney failure in a certain percentage of cases.



Although outbreaks of this nature occur relatively frequently, the number of severely ill children in this instance is unusually high. Usually, complications such as kidney failure are observed in approximately ten percent of children infected with these bacteria. However, a higher percentage of hospitalised children have experienced complications in this outbreak. Out of twelve infected children, six required hospitalisation.

The source of the infection is still unknown, even though the affected childcare facilities and central kitchen underwent testing. Swab samples from work surfaces in the kitchen and food samples all yielded negative results. Human infection can generally occur through consuming raw or uncooked food, swimming in contaminated water, or direct contact with ruminant animals on a farm or in a petting zoo.

The risk of person-to-person transmission among children is very low. Waldegger explained that infection can only occur through direct contact with contaminated stool.



Although cases of individual children becoming infected with this specific E. coli bacterium are not uncommon, the situation becomes a concern when multiple children in a region are infected simultaneously. In such cases, it is crucial to identify the source to prevent further infections.

On Tuesday, E. coli bacteria were also detected in the drinking water in Lanzenkirchen, Lower Austria. While this scenario is not ideal, the expert explained that it is not unusual. The presence of these bacteria in drinking water often occurs when there is significant use of fertilisers, such as during seasons when cow manure is used as a fertiliser. Rainwater can carry the bacteria into the groundwater. However, not all E. coli strains cause severe illnesses. The cause of the contamination in Lanzenkirchen is currently being investigated.

Police operation after shots fired in Upper Austria

In Dietach, a district of Steyr-Land, an incident occurred where the Cobra special task force was deployed in response to an emergency call reporting gunshots coming from a house. It was later discovered that an 81-year-old man had been shooting at pigeons.

The police received the emergency call at 8:30 a.m., which described the situation as dramatic, with three shots heard from a single-family house in Dietach. In response, the police immediately dispatched the Cobra special task force to the location.

Upon arrival, the special unit established a perimeter around the house and attempted to contact the individuals inside. The 81-year-old homeowner and his wife were then "directed" out of the house by the officers, who secured them.

It was quickly revealed during questioning that the 81-year-old man had fired shots at pigeons using a BB gun. Unfortunately, some of the bullets also struck the neighbouring garden wall. The rifle and ammunition were confiscated, and a temporary weapons ban was imposed on the elderly man.

The man is now under investigation for endangering physical safety, although no injuries were reported due to the incident.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].