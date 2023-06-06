Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ party to start 'big counting' after election fail

After the embarrassing mistakes that led to the centre-left party announcing the wrong candidate as its new chairman and having to rectify the voting results in less than 48h later, the SPÖ election commission is meeting on Tuesday morning.

The actual winning candidate, the new SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, insists that all votes be recounted - and the big recount should start at 10 am.

Yesterday, the party had to awkwardly correct the results of its own leadership elections after a journalist spotted a mathematical error in the final results. This led to the SPÖ discovering the ballots had been incorrectly transferred to an Excel sheet, and the wrong winner was announced.

Ten unmissable events in Austria this June

June is packed full of vibrant summer events all over Austria. Here are ten of the best.

Vienna announces further housing support

The City of Vienna is taking concrete action to support its residents facing financial difficulties due to inflation. Through the Housing Cost Allowance 2023 initiative, approximately 245,000 individuals in need will receive a one-time payment of €200.

Starting in September, the City of Vienna plans to distribute this one-time payment to minimum wage earners, unemployed individuals, and others. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) emphasises the importance of implementing measures to ensure affordable housing, as the federal government has not introduced sustainable actions such as rent controls.

On Monday, the Municipal Council Committee for Social Affairs, Health, and Sports approved the housing subsidy for those in need. The final decisions regarding the support will be made in the Vienna State Parliament on June 21st. The city has allocated approximately €45 million for this new payment.

The funds will be automatically deposited into the bank accounts of eligible recipients without the need for additional applications. Furthermore, the necessary data will be shared with relevant authorities, including the Labor Market Service, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund, and MA 50.

Vienna has provided support payments to assist its residents in response to rising prices. These initiatives have included a two-time energy bonus and the upcoming Vienna Housing Bonus, which will be paid out in July.

Emergency services called after heavy rains in Upper Austria

On Monday evening, heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding in Upper Austria, particularly in the districts of Grieskirchen, Schärding, and Wels-Land, the broadcaster ORF reported.

Numerous areas, including cellars, garages, and underpasses, were submerged in water, prompting over 50 firefighting operations.

The first incident requiring the intervention of the fire department occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in Schärding. From that point onwards, the situation kept escalating. Some heavy rain extended from Wallern an der Trattnach (in the Grieskirchen district) to Krenglbach (in the Wels-Land district), passing through the urban area of Wels and reaching Schleißheim and Thalheim (both in the Wels-Land district).

In Schleißheim, the ORF weather station recorded 125 litres of precipitation per square meter within a few hours. As a result, emergency responders faced simultaneous operations in numerous locations. Their tasks encompassed dealing with flooded basements, garages, and streets, as well as significant water ingress into exhibition halls and construction sites.

As a result of soil erosion, a road had to be closed between Schleißheim and Thalheim bei Wels.

Vienna transport company announces recruiting event

Austria's Wiener Linien, the Viennese public transport company, is one of the many firms in the country currently suffering from a staff shortage. So as part of a programme to bring in more workers, Wiener Linien is hosting a "recruiting event" on June 15th from 1 to 7 pm at Vienna's Karlzplatz.

The company is looking for around 100 drivers for streetcars (trams), buses and subways, and workshop employees, including mechanics and electricians.

In order for potential employees to get an immediate impression of their future workplace and to get to know the working environment better, the interviews take place in a streetcar (a tram).

Savings interest rates are lower in Austria than in Germany

Despite lower inflation, savers in Germany enjoy higher interest rates than Austria. German banks offer up to 3 per cent interest on new customers' overnight deposits.

Online price comparisons reveal that individuals seeking better interest rates while keeping their money readily available should turn to German banks. However, it is essential to note that these favourable offers generally only apply to new customers. Moreover, despite the higher interest rates, savings interest rates in both countries still fall significantly below the inflation rate, resulting in a constant loss of purchasing power for overnight deposits.

In Austria, Santander Consumer Bank, Renault Bank, and BAWAG offer an interest rate of 2.5 per cent for a €10,000 investment. However, this rate is only guaranteed for a limited period, after which it decreases to variable values, currently at 1.9 per cent, 1.8 per cent, and 0.01 per cent (BAWAG). Additionally, these offers are typically available only to new customers or for amounts newly deposited in June. BAWAG provides an interest rate of up to 3 per cent for a limited time on higher investment amounts exceeding €150,000. The Dadat account for new customers also exceeds the 2 per cent threshold, offering 2.35 per cent interest.

On the other hand, in Germany, several institutions, including Volkswagen Bank, Barclays, and ING, offer interest rates of 3 per cent or slightly higher. Similar to Austria, these higher rates are usually guaranteed for a few months and apply to new customers or newly deposited amounts.

It is worth noting that tying up money in long-term investments does not necessarily result in higher interest rates. For example, Austrian banks offer up to 3.25 per cent interest for fixed-term deposits of three years, while in Germany, offers of up to 3.75 per cent can be found for the same term.

Although interest rates are higher in Germany, inflation is significantly lower. In June, the inflation rate in Germany was 6.1 per cent, according to flash estimates, compared to 8.7 per cent in Austria (HICP). Deposits in both countries are guaranteed by the state up to a certain limit.

However, it is important to consider that inflation remains significantly higher with these investments, causing money to lose value in real terms by approximately 3 per cent (Germany) to 6 per cent per year when measured against the current inflation rate.

