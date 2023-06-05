TELL US: What are Austrian drivers' worst habits?

Advertisement

Starting from May 1st, 2023, certain provisions of the 41st Motor Vehicles Act 1967 (KFG) amendment were enforced, bringing about higher penalties for traffic violations.

The use of a cell phone while driving without a hands-free device now incurs a fine of €100, increased from the previous amount of €50. Violations detected through distance or speed measurements can lead to fines of up to €140.

Failure to comply with the requirement of wearing a seat belt in a car or wearing a crash helmet on motorcycles or mopeds results in an immediate on-the-spot fine of €50, previously €35. Additionally, fines of up to €100 can be imposed for violations reported at a later stage.

It is important to note that such violations may also have civil and criminal consequences, potentially impacting claims for damages or insurance benefits, as The Local reported.