Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Prices for household energy increased again

In April, prices for household energy experienced another increase in Austria. The Energy Price Index (EPI) calculated by the Energy Agency rose by 2.4 per cent compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, the increase was 14.5 per cent; over two years, it amounted to 60 per cent.

The prices for natural gas, in particular, saw a significant month-on-month increase of 11.1 per cent, marking the largest increase since January 2023. Compared to the previous year, the increase was 71.9 per cent, and it reached 206 per cent over a two-year period.

The recent surge in gas prices can be attributed to price adjustments implemented by significant suppliers in April. On the other hand, wholesale prices are declining, making price comparisons highly beneficial. Karina Knaus of the energy agency emphasised the importance of being aware of current contract conditions and comparing them with available offers. "An average household can save several hundred to a thousand euros per year with little effort in the current situation", she said.

It is also worthwhile to compare electricity prices at the moment. Knaus advises staying vigilant and monitoring current tariffs despite the electricity cost brake measures. Taxes and levies continue to impact current electricity prices rather than those the federal government subsidises. Furthermore, many households surpass the 2,900-kilowatt-hour mark, beyond which prices are no longer subsidised.

In terms of fuels, both diesel (up 3.2 per cent) and premium gasoline (up 1.5 per cent) became more expensive in a monthly comparison. However, when compared to the previous year, both prices fell (minus 6.2 per cent for premium gasoline and minus 7.6 per cent for diesel).

Nevertheless, over a two-year period, there has been a noticeable increase of 31.2 per cent for premium gasoline and 44.5 per cent for diesel.

What international border towns can you travel to on Austria’s KlimaTicket?

For a maximum cost of €1,095 per year for a ticket that covers nearly all public transport nationwide, Austria’s KlimaTicket could be just the travel accessory you need this summer.

If you’re not willing to shell out quite that much, your regional public transport company will also sell a version of the KlimaTicket that gets you access to most public transport in that region – for less than the cost of a nationwide Climate Ticket.

You can even combine your KlimaTicket with an international trip – and only pay extra for the leg of your journey outside Austria.

That said, there are plenty of border towns national rail operator ÖBB will head to. If you're travelling further, you’ll often have to change there to a train from the other country. But if you’re content just to stop and explore, you can head to several border towns – with just your KlimaTicket.

Here are a few of our choices.

Labour shortage continues to be 'omnipresent'

By the end of May, the number of unemployed and training participants increased by 2.9 per cent compared to the same month the previous year, totalling 320,602 individuals without a job in Austria, broadcaster ORF reported.

The unemployment rate experienced a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points, reaching 5.9 per cent. This rise in unemployment in April, on a year-over-year basis, marks the first increase in two years. The unemployment rate varies across different provinces in Austria.

Martin Kocher, the Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs from the ÖVP party, considers the rise in unemployment to be "moderate." He stated that seasonal fluctuations in unemployment during spring are not unusual. Kocher expressed optimism for the second half of the year and the coming year, despite acknowledging that the positive effects on the labour market are weaker than the previous year, which saw exceptional economic and labour market development. However, high inflation dampens the economic outlook, and challenges persist in the labour market.

"The labour market situation is, fortunately, better than we feared, but we have challenges", he said.

Since April 21st, Ukrainians have had unrestricted access to the Austrian labour market, and they are included in the unemployment statistics. Out of the 9,000 additional unemployed and training participants at the end of May, approximately 4,400 are displaced individuals from Ukraine, according to Johannes Kopf, a board member of the AMS (Public Employment Service).

The economic slowdown in Austria is also impacting the job market. As of the end of May, over 117,000 immediately available job vacancies were reported to the AMS, representing a decrease of around 15 per cent compared to the same month last year. In addition, tourism, construction, and manufacturing industries are reportedly seeking fewer workers than last year.

However, according to the Kreditschutzverband (KSV 1870), the labour shortage remains significant and affects 58 per cent of companies, with 26 per cent reporting a high level of impact. This shortage leads to a heavy additional workload for existing employees, and companies often have to reject new orders due to a lack of staff. The ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund evaluation reveals that nearly 216,000 jobs are currently being advertised.

Ricardo-Jose Vybiral, the head of KSV, emphasised that the labour shortage is a central issue that requires close collaboration between political decision-makers and the business community. The situation is particularly critical in the industrial sector, where seven out of ten companies report a lack of employees.

Bear sighting reported near St. Anton, in Tyrol

On Wednesday afternoon, a bear was spotted on a hiking trail in St. Anton am Arlberg, located in the Landeck district. This is not the first time a bear has been observed in the region, and the mayor has called for increased attention from the population.

According to reports, the bear crossed paths with a mother and her son while hiking in the Stocki/Stockibach/Erzherzog-Eugen-Weg area. As a result, the local population, shepherds, and farmers have been informed about the bear's presence and have been advised to exercise increased caution. The authorities have also been notified of the situation, as confirmed by Mayor Helmut Mall in an interview with ORF radio Tirol. However, the aim is not to create panic, as previous bear sightings have occurred in the area.

It appears that the bear did not notice the two hikers and was engaged in hunting and chasing a chamois, according to the mayor. It is believed that the bear's primary interest lies in wild animals, and there is currently no information about any instances of farm animals being attacked.

Weather forecast

People in Austria can expect unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms over the weekend as high pressure decreases and the air becomes unstable, according to Geosphere Austria. The north and east will be slightly cooler.

Friday will be mostly sunny but with clouds and local showers in the south and mountains. Saturday will see more intense storms and thunderstorms in the mountains, while the north and east will be sunny. Sunday will have some rain showers and thunderstorms, with occasional sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will be unstable with rain showers and possible thunderstorms.

