Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Inflation falls to 8.8 per cent in May

Statistics Austria released a preliminary estimate showing that the inflation rate in May was 8.8 per cent, a decrease from the previous month's rate of 9.7 per cent. Tobias Thomas, the Director General of Statistics Austria, attributes this decline to lower fuel prices and lower price pressure on food items.

This significant drop in inflation brings it to the lowest level since July 2022. A similar trend was observed in Germany, where the inflation rate for goods and services decreased from 7.2 per cent in April to 6.1 per cent in May. The data for the entire eurozone will be released by the statistics agency Eurostat later in the day.

However, despite the decline in May, inflation continues to burden many individuals significantly.

According to calculations by the Momentum Institute, an institute affiliated with the trade union, a single-person household needs to spend an average of €405 more per month this year to maintain their standard of living compared to 2021. The highest cost increases are observed in housing and energy, amounting to an additional €117 per month, followed by transport with €81, and food with an additional cost of €71 per month.

The challenge lies in the fact that the average increase in income of €260 does not fully offset these additional costs, resulting in a shortfall of €145 per month to maintain the standard of living experienced in 2021.

Reader question: Does Austria allow me to have multiple citizenships?

Austrian citizenship regulations are based on the principle of "jus sanguinis" (right of blood), meaning that individuals can acquire citizenship through their descent or family connections.

The laws are different for those acquiring citizenship through a naturalisation proceeding, as the process typically involves meeting specific criteria, including residency requirements, language proficiency, and passing a citizenship examination.

However, one common question regarding Austrian citizenship is whether the country allows dual or multiple citizenships. Here's what you need to know.

Cafe Ritter in Ottakring closes

The iconic Viennese café, "Cafe Ritter Ottakring," has closed its doors. The attempts to reorganise the café following its insolvency in January have proven unsuccessful, the broadcaster ORF reported.

On Thursday, the credit protection association KSV announced that the proposal for a reorganisation plan had been withdrawn due to the lack of financial viability, and the company would now declare bankruptcy. The future of the traditional café remains uncertain, with hopes that a new operator can be found, as stated by the creditors' protectors.

Cafe Ritter in Ottakring, which had been in operation since 1907, had previously faced insolvency in February 2021. The creditors had accepted a reorganisation plan with a 20 per cent quota then. However, the second insolvency at the beginning of 2023 proved to be too much for the café to overcome.

In 2021, the City of Vienna expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the company through the holding company Stolz auf Wien, which supports businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis. However, according to the report, no contract had been finalised with Cafe Ritter at the time of the insolvency due to missing critical documents.

12,000 new nursing staff needed in Styria by 2030

A recent study on nursing care has revealed that approximately 12,000 new nursing staff will be required in Styria by 2030 to meet the existing demand. This could be accomplished by providing additional training opportunities and relief measures for the current staff.

In simplified terms, the study highlights the significant increase in the need for nursing staff compared to previous years, driven by demographic changes and an increase in part-time work. The study also considers structural developments such as the growth of mobile care services.

According to the demand forecast by EPIG for nursing and social care professions in Styria, there were 27,227 individuals employed in nursing or social care in 2021. The study authors estimate an additional requirement of approximately 4,000 employees in these professions by 2030. When factoring in the expected retirement of around 8,000 individuals, the overall workforce need amounts to about 12,000 caregivers.

To achieve this target by 2030, the study authors emphasise the importance of implementing personnel measures that enhance working conditions and make them more appealing. In addition, retaining existing nurses and re-attracting those who have left the profession is crucial.

The study also emphasises the need to reduce non-specialized tasks in caregiving and invest further in digitisation. Structurally, there is a call for revising care units, expanding mobile care services, and offering more short-term care options.

Vienna Pride starts with a colourful program

Today marks the beginning of Vienna Pride, a series of events celebrating the visibility and diversity of the LGBTQ community. The festivities will continue until June 18th, with a highlight on June 17th: the colourful Rainbow Parade that will take place on the Ringstrasse.

This year's Vienna Pride theme is "Together we rise." More than 50 events are planned, as shared by Pride organiser Katharina Kacerovsky-Strobl. Some scheduled activities include a Pride Run in the Prater on June 3rd, a "Pool Day" at the Schönbrunn castle pool, and a Cinema Night.

The Pride Parade on June 17th will commence at 1 pm and follow its usual counterclockwise route around the Ring. The starting point will be in front of the town hall square. A "Community Village" will be established on this square as a gathering point for participants. The post-parade celebration, known as the Pride Celebration, will also take place there. In addition, the City Hall will play a significant role during Pride Month, hosting a reception in the arcade courtyard on June 15th, followed by a conference the next day.

Several companies show solidarity with the LGBTIQ+ community by publicly displaying their support. Starting Thursday, Wiener Linien (Vienna's public transport company) will fly the progressive rainbow flag. They aim to stand by the LGBTIQ+ community, including "people of colour," throughout Pride Month. Pride flags will also adorn trams (Bims) throughout June.

Vienna's schools are joining the initiative by displaying rainbow flags in front of or around 175 schools in collaboration with the Education Directorate.

Vienna Pride offers an opportunity for the city's residents, organisations, and institutions to come together, celebrate diversity, and demonstrate solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

