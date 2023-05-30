What will become more expensive in Austria in June?

Advertisement

Austria's inflation rate continues to be at a high level, reaching 9.7 percent in April and is not expected to go down anytime soon. Moreover, according to the country's statistics office, Statistik Austria, increases in the price of package holidays, as travel fully resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic, helped push the inflation rate further up in the Alpine Republic.

For June, as the summer season arrives, people in Austria can expect flights, accommodation and gastronomy to be more expensive both domestically and in popular vacation destinations abroad, according to a Statistik Austria statement.

What else will be more expensive?

It's not just travel and leisure that will become more expensive. Housing, water, and energy prices rose by an average of 14.7 percent in May and should continue increasing in June. Furthermore, rents are set for another round of increases in July, when the so-called "category rents" should go up by 5.5 percent, as The Local reported.

With that, ripple effects with higher operating costs for nearly all renters are expected. In addition, household energy and gas prices are also significantly up in May, with prices expected to continue at high levels for the coming months.

Additionally, food and non-alcoholic beverages are still expensive in Austria (rising by an average of 13.2 percent last month), and the trend continues to be higher prices, particularly for bread and cereal products and milk, cheese and eggs, according to Statistik Austria.

When it comes to the transport sector, inflation seemed to be less pronounced than in March, and the trend, according to Austrian economists, is that prices will continue to go down for fuel. However, airline tickets will continue to go up, making international summer travel more expensive in the coming months.