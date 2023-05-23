Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Burgenland governor Doskozil wins Austria's Social Party leadership poll

Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil narrowly won the SPÖ poll among members to become the centre-left party's new leader - and possible candidate for Austrian chancellery.

Hans Peter Doskozil took the top spot in the SPÖ membership poll, the centre-left party announced on Monday.

Election administrator Michaela Grubesa said Doskozil received 33.68 percent of the votes cast by SPÖ members.

Traiskirchen Mayor Andreas Babler came second with 31.51 percent. Party chairwoman Pamela Rendi-Wagner came in at 31.35 percent. A total of 147,993 people were eligible to vote, and 107,133 votes were cast. Voter turnout was 72.79 percent.

It is still uncertain whether the party leadership will be definitively determined at this stage, as The Local has reported.

Formally, the members' vote serves as a recommendation, and the delegates at the party congress will make the binding decision on June 3rd. While Rendi-Wagner and Doskozil said they intended to accept any defeat in the poll as final, Babler had stated he would contest a narrow deficit and proceed to a runoff at the party congress.

READ MORE HERE.

Why only a quarter of Austrians trust the pension system

Most Austrians have a rather negative verdict on their pension system – or lukewarm at best – according to a new survey.

Wiener Linien to carry out renovation work on U4 and U6 in summer

Starting in June, extensive renovation work will commence on the U6 and U4 subway lines, as announced by Wiener Linien on Monday.

The U6 line will undergo further modernisation, including installing new tracks at Floridsdorf station and establishing a new turning facility. Meanwhile, Wiener Linien has been renovating the tunnel ceiling in the Franz-Josefs-Kai area of the U4 line since the summer of 2021. As a result, passengers should anticipate certain restrictions during this period.

The work on the U6 line will occur over two weekends in June. From Friday, June 9th, 10 p.m., until Sunday, June 11th, end of service, and from Friday, June 16th, 10 p.m., until Sunday, June 18th, end of service, the U6 line will operate only between Siebenhirten and Neue Donau stations. Passengers can switch to tram line 31 between Jägerstraße and Floridsdorf or the Schnellbahn between Handelskai and Floridsdorf. Lines N29, N31, and the S-Bahn will remain available at night.

Preliminary work for the tunnel ceiling rehabilitation on the U4 line will begin on Thursday, June 1st. As a result, the first right-hand lane on Franz-Josefs-Kai, between Augartenbrücke and Salztorbrücke, will be closed in June. The main construction work will take place from July 1st to October 1st, with two lanes always remaining open for traffic on Franz-Josefs-Kai.

READ ALSO: Vienna’s U2 metro line hit by one year delay

Advertisement

Austria recorded over 1,300 attacks on Muslims in 2022

According to the latest "Anti-Muslim Racism Report" by the Documentation and Advisory Center Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism (Dokustelle Austria), there were 1,324 recorded cases of anti-Muslim attacks in the previous year, ORF reported. The majority of these incidents, accounting for 82 percent, occurred online in the form of hate comments or incitement.

The report highlighted the prevalence of hate speech online and noted increased instances of more severe racist police violence. However, Dunia Khalil, a legal advisor from the documentary centre, emphasised that even one case is too many.

With a Muslim population of approximately 285,000, Vienna experienced 112 cases of direct racist attacks against Muslims. These attacks included incidents such as spitting, slapping, and forcibly removing headscarves.

Throughout Austria, 1,080 cases of anti-Muslim attacks were observed on the internet, while 244 cases occurred offline. Offline incidents were reported in various contexts, including education, the workplace, and access to services. Unequal treatment accounted for 31.6 percent of cases, insults for 21.7 percent, and vandalism for 18.9 percent.

READ ALSO: Muslims and black people discriminated against in Austria, new report reveals

Advertisement

End of free Covid tests in Austria

The Austrian government has announced the end of all COVID-19 measures by June 30th, including discontinuing free testing.

This means that the free tests offered in pharmacies and through the "Everyone Gargles" program will no longer be available. Many pharmacies are currently experiencing a shortage of free antigen tests.

According to Andreas Windischbauer, President of the Association of Austrian Pharmaceutical Wholesalers PHAGO, pharmaceutical wholesalers have been unable to deliver the free 5-pack sets of antigen tests for several weeks. The stock has been depleted since the end of March. The demand for antigen tests in pharmacies has been relatively low in recent weeks. A pharmacist from Leopoldstadt reported that they now receive around ten inquiries for antigen tests per week, compared to 50 per day previously.

Starting in July, free PCR testing in pharmacies and through the "Alles Gurgelt" program will no longer be available. The draft Covid-19 Transition Act by the Austrian government specifies that free tests will only be conducted for individuals with SARS-CoV-2 symptoms through established physicians and only if the individuals are willing to take COVID-19 remedies in the event of a positive test result.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Where can I get tested for Covid-19 in Austria?

Advertisement

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].