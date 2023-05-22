Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Centre-left SPÖ starts counting votes for leadership

The Social Democrats want to present the results of their membership vote, which will choose the recommended leader of the centre-left party on Monday, Der Standard reported. The race is between incumbent Pamela Rendi-Wagner and challengers Hans Peter Doskozil and Andreas Babler.

The final procedure commences on Monday at nine o'clock in Großebersdorf, Lower Austria. Under the supervision of a delegation from the SPÖ election commission, delivery trucks will collect the sealed boxes containing the mail-in ballots from a designated processing company.

The cargo is then transported to the Renner Institute, the party academy of the Social Democratic Party, situated near Vienna's main train station. The assembled election commission takes up residence there, with strict rules in place: Once inside the counting rooms, members are not permitted to leave. Furthermore, all electronic devices, including tablets and cell phones, must be surrendered. However, provisions are made for a buffet and a designated area for smokers.

Once the results are compiled, Michaela Grubesa, the head of the electoral commission, assumes the responsibility of announcing them. This announcement is not expected before 5 p.m.

It is uncertain whether the party leadership will be definitively determined at this stage. Formally, the members' vote serves as a recommendation, and the delegates at the party congress will make the binding decision on June 3rd. While Rendi-Wagner and Doskozil intend to accept any defeat in the poll as final, Babler plans to contest a narrow deficit and proceed to a runoff at the party congress.

First vegetarian mountain hut to open in Tyrol

The menu of the Neue Regensburger Hütte in the Stubaital will be completely meat-free as the new tenant wants to operate the first vegetarian mountain hut in Tyrol, broadcaster ORF reported.

The New Regensburg Hut, located at an elevation of 2,286 meters, has undergone a complete menu transformation under the new tenant family led by Christian Tomaselli. Departing from the traditional offerings of schnitzel and bacon snacks, the hut now features dishes such as vegetable strudel, Nepalese lentil soup, and spaghetti "Kathmandu".

Emphasising the use of regional and seasonal ingredients, the tenant family prioritises supporting local vegetable farmers from the valley who supply the hut with fresh produce.

The shift towards vegetarian options reflects the growing trend in dietary preferences. Experienced hut chef Gottfried Wieser, responsible for preparing the vegetarian dishes at the Neue Regensburger Hütte, explains that many hikers, particularly the younger generation, are inclined towards vegetarian cuisine. The hope is to attract traditional hikers and those interested in exploring vegetarian offerings.

Border controls with Hungary strengthened

Following the Hungarian government's decision to release foreign prisoners convicted of human smuggling, Austria has intensified border controls with its neighbouring country. The Interior Ministry confirmed the increased controls in response to an inquiry focusing on vehicles from Hungary, Romania, and Serbia. Additionally, discussions are underway to explore the possibility of continued police cooperation with Hungary.

The Hungarian government, led by Viktor Orban, issued a decree allowing the release of smugglers if they leave Hungary within 72 hours. This move has been justified by Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas, citing the high costs of imprisoning foreign criminals. Hungarian criminal law already provides substantial prison sentences for people smuggling, ranging from two to 20 years.

Official data shows that 2,600 foreigners from 73 countries are in custody in Hungary, with the majority being convicted smugglers. Reports indicate that around 700 individuals, primarily from Serbia, Romania, and Ukraine, have been released due to this measure.

The decision has sparked resistance in Hungary, with protests from other prisoners against releasing convicted criminals. Human rights activists have also expressed concerns about the move.

Upon learning of the measure, Austria responded with irritation and is now seeking communication with the Hungarian authorities. In addition to heightened border controls, the Austrian Interior Ministry is considering other measures in response to the situation.

Fatal climbing accident in Tyrol

A 67-year-old man fell about 60 meters on Saturday during a climbing tour with his son in the municipal area of Außerschmirn (district of Innsbruck-Land). He suffered fatal injuries in the process.

The 67-year-old Austrian undertook an alpine sport climbing tour with his 31-year-old son on Saturday in the so-called Stafflachwand in the municipal area of Außerschmirn. After the last pitch, the two rappelled down a separately installed rappel slope.

According to initial police investigations, the 67-year-old probably did not fix himself in the position or did so incorrectly before unhooking himself from the device. According to the police, he still tried to reach into the free-hanging rope but was unable to do so. As a result, the 67-year-old fell backwards in free fall over 60 meters to the base of the wall.

His son immediately rappelled down to the fallen man with the support of another climber and tried to resuscitate his father. The 67-year-old was rescued by the emergency helicopter using a rope but succumbed to his injuries at the intermediate landing site in St. Jodok.

Registration for summer swimming courses in Vienna starts

Registration for the summer swimming courses in Vienna's pools has started, Stadt Wien announced. Building upon the success of the previous year's "Wien schwimmt" (Vienna swims) campaign, which facilitated swimming lessons for elementary school children, the pools in Vienna are once again offering a wide range of swimming courses for children, young people, and adults this year.

Deputy Mayor Wiederkehr highlighted the importance of this initiative: "Through this offering, we provide children with the opportunity to learn how to swim and place a strong emphasis on their swimming skills. In 10-day intensive courses with a maximum of 6 participants per class, crucial swimming abilities can be acquired or enhanced during the summer break."

Both beginners and advanced students are welcome to participate in these courses. The sessions run for a duration of two weeks, from Monday to Friday, and the cost is €100.

Online registration is now available at wien.gv.at/baeder.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].