Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austria's Communist Party KPÖ sees opportunities nationwide

Early this week, the Market Institute in Linz asked Austrians all over the country if they saw any party left of the Socialist Party SPÖ with realistic chances of being successful. The results show that 36 percent said there were definitely chances for a party such as the KPÖ to be successful in a federal election.

Forty percent saw no chance, and the remainder said they were not confident enough to make an assessment.

Especially people with higher education and residents of cities can imagine a role for a left-wing party. However, besides the - few - declared supporters of the KPÖ and the Beer Party, it is mainly Greens who say this.

The newspaper Der Standard asked whether the successes of the KPÖ in two provinces were considered a regional phenomenon or whether "the KPÖ will also play a role nationwide again in the future".

A good third of those eligible to vote (35 percent) believe that the KPÖ could again play a role nationwide. In comparison, 44 percent consider successes by the Communists, such as those in Graz and Salzburg, to be regional phenomena.

READ ALSO: Why is support for the Communist Party rising in Austria?

What is a regulated business licence in Austria, and who needs one?

Starting a business in Austria is notoriously complicated, but the amount of bureaucracy will depend on whether you need a business licence or not. Here’s what you need to know.

Seven buildings evacuated in Salzburg

In the Thumersbach district of Zell am See (Pinzgau), seven buildings had to be evacuated temporarily on Thursday due to the risk of mudslides, as reported by ORF.

Approximately 30 other buildings' residents were advised to spend the night on the upper floors as a precautionary measure. The municipality's disaster task force remained in session on Thursday evening.

The situation was continuously monitored throughout the night, including using drone flights. The fire department provided illumination in the area while specialised equipment was deployed to stabilise the slopes as effectively as possible.

On Friday morning, most of the security measures could be lifted, according to Manfred Höger, the disaster control officer. "The weather forecast is positive. So we will now work at full speed to clear the two containment barriers. But, of course, it is very helpful that no further precipitation is expected for the time being", he said.

READ ALSO: Top tips to protect yourself from storms in Austria

Advertisement

Vienna sees bigger drop in house prices than any other European capital

The Austrian capital saw one of the steepest declines in property prices over the last year – and was the only major European capital to see a double-digit fall, according to new data.

Having peaked about a year ago, Vienna real estate prices are down by 12.2 percent compared to what they were at this time in 2022 – to about €7,084 per square metre today.

READ MORE: Vienna sees bigger drop in house prices than any other European capital

Advertisement

Temperatures to rise in Austria

The wet and cold weather is ending, and the next few days will be warmer and drier, according to Geosphere Austria's forecast.

Friday starts with residual clouds or fog-like clouds in some areas, but it may become partly sunny in the afternoon. There will be a mix of sunshine and spring clouds throughout the day, with isolated rain showers in the Alps and Styria. Moderate to brisk easterly to southeasterly winds will blow in the Danube region. Temperatures range from 4C to 10C degrees in the morning and reach 14C to 21C in the afternoon, with the warmest temperatures in the west.

Saturday begins with showers in the southeast, spreading westward and in the south. Afternoon thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected in the east and southeast. The north will be variably cloudy with minimal precipitation. Mostly brisk easterly winds will persist, especially in the Danube region. Temperatures rise from 7C to 12C degrees in the morning to a maximum of 19C to 24C during the day.

On Sunday, local fog patches may occur in basins and valleys, but they won't last. The weather will be mostly sunny, although spring clouds will increase over the Alps, leading to isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be weak to moderate, with parts of Upper and Lower Austria experiencing moderate to brisk winds from the east. Morning temperatures range from 8C to 14C, and daytime highs reach 20C to 26C.

Advertisement

Inflation reaches 9.7 percent in Austria

In Austria, inflation has reached a persistently high level, with notable price increases observed in the leisure sector and services.

This has led to a further rise in the cost of living, reaching 9.7 percent in April, as announced by Statistics Austria. "The increase in prices for flights, accommodation, and dining both within Austria and in popular vacation destinations abroad has accompanied the resumption of travel demand in the first summer season unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2019", said Tobias Thomas, the head of Statistik Austria.

The services sector, mainly catering, leisure activities, and travel, is expected to continue experiencing significant price inflation.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is driving rising inflation in Austria and will the government act?

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]